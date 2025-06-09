Sunny Hostin insists its 'not illegal' to be undocumented during immigration discussion on 'The View'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin declared Monday that it wasn't illegal to be undocumented because it's considered a civil offense.

"Sixty percent of the American public, two-thirds of independents, 90% of Republicans and just a little under half of Democrats think the crime is in being undocumented," co-host Sara Haines said of Trump administration deportation efforts. "What I'm saying is, a massive amount of this country actually agrees with, not how he's doing it, but what he's doing."

The co-hosts criticized President Donald Trump for sending in the National Guard on Monday to help quell rioting in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"There's misinformation out there," Hostin said. "Let's axe that right now, because it is not illegal to be undocumented. It is not a crime to be undocumented. People are not illegal."

"We need to put that information out there. It is a civil infraction," Hostin continued.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back and said it wasn't a broad misunderstanding, referring back to Haines' argument.

"I think that 60% of Americans believe it’s a civil offense and that if you come here, and you’re undocumented, that you should be deported," she said.

Haines told her co-hosts that there was more support for deportations than they realized.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has also slammed Trump for sending in the National Guard.

"I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command," Newsom wrote on X on Sunday alongside his letter to Trump. "We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty – inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed."

Several polls have shown broad support for deporting at least some illegal immigrants.

A Pew Research Center poll released in late May found that 32% of U.S. adults say all illegal immigrants should be deported from the country, while 16% say none should be deported.

About half of U.S. adults, however, said at least some immigrants living in the country illegally should be deported, although they couldn’t reach a consensus on what factor should be grounds for deportation.

A Fox News poll from October 2024 found that two-thirds of voters favored Trump's mass deportation plan.