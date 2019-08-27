House Dem seems to stun MSNBC host by donning 'Making Russia Great Again' hat on air

Just before Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., ended his appearance on MSNBC, he made sure that viewers understood what he thought about the United States' relationship with Russia.

Cohen slipped on a bright red, "Making Russia Great Again" hat just after host Morgan Radford thanked him for coming on the program.

The stunt was a clear attempt to mock President Trump's signature campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"Alright..." Ratford said, apparently stunned by the red hat. Cohen responded that he just wanted "to show you what's happening in America."

When Ratford said she couldn't read the hat's words, Cohen clarified: "Make Russia Great Again." "Oh my word, okay. Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning," Ratford added.

Cohen's stunt came as Congressional Democrats lambasted Republicans for refusing to pass an election security package designed to prevent future meddling from nations like Russia. Democrats have also criticized Trump for supporting Russia's re-entry into the G-7.

The Democratic caucus has been pursuing Trump and his associates for months over issues surrounding the Russia investigation.

Cohen, one of the administration's most outspoken critics, previously caught attention for mocking Attorney General William Barr with a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken at a House hearing that Barr refused to attend. He then proceeded to call out Barr as a "chicken" for not appearing at the hearing.