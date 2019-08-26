Watch: Bret Baier performs 'Rapper's Delight' on-stage with Rascal Flatts at concert

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier may have a new gig to fall back on if that whole journalism thing doesn't pan out, after giving a surprise performance at a Rascal Flatts concert last weekend.

Attending the country group's concert on Saturday night in Bristow, Va., he was asked to come on stage and perform the Sugarhill Gang's hit song "Rapper's Delight."

"Ok that was crazy! I was called up on stage at the rascalflatts concert to sing official_sugarhillgang ‘s Rapper’s Delight (something I have done at @acchampionship in Lake Tahoe)," Baier wrote on Instagram. "But a concert! Yeah— sure!"

Baier told Fox News' Guy Benson how "Rapper's Delight" has been his "go-to" song since high school, and how Rascal Flatts had seen him perform the song at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in 2017.

The "Special Report" anchor said he and his wife were invited to come backstage at the Virginia concert, where he jokingly told Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus midshow, "If you ever need anyone with Rapper's Delight,' I've got you covered."

Shortly after, Baier was told he was "up next," was introduced by the band and was quickly handed a microphone before walking onstage.

Although he said the reaction to his stagecraft has been "positive," Baier insisted he "needs a new song."

This wasn't the first time Baier's performance of the iconic 1979 hit went viral. At the "Special Report" holiday party in 2018, the Fox News anchor performed it alongside the actual Sugarhill Gang while sporting suit festooned with Christmas trees.