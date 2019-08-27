Larry Elder: WaPo columnist who called for GOP to be 'burned down' is a fake conservative

Following Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin's calls to "burn down" the GOP to cleanse it of President Trump supporters, radio host Larry Elder called her comments "absurd" and claimed she's always pretended to be a conservative.

"They hire these columnists who purport to be conservatives... and they dump on the Republican Party and they dump on Trump," Elder said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

"That's why they hired Bret Stevens [at] The New York Times... They've got David Brooks. They hire these guys that purport to be Republicans, when in fact all they're doing is trashing the Republican Party. That's why they got their gigs."

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST WARNS OF NEED TO 'BURN DOWN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY' TO WIPE OUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Elder said Trump never perpetrated a hostile takeover of the Republican Party and claimed the president enjoys strong support within the GOP.

"There's no cure for Trump derangement syndrome, is there?" Elder asked earlier in the interview. "What she said is absolutely absurd. It perpetuates the narrative that Donald Trump had engaged in some sort of hostile takeover of the Republican Party."

"How is it that the Republican Party should be burned down because what Donald Trump has done to it?" he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elder was also struck speechless by comments from Duke Professor Allen Francis on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, about Trump being responsible for more deaths than infamous dictators "Hitler, Stalin and Mao."

"Where do you go from there?" Elder said. "What do you do with that? I have no idea what to say."