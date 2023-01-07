Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Mike Rogers lunges at Matt Gaetz during House speaker voting, other members forced to intervene: video

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., then intervened and physically restrained Rogers

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A tense moment on the House of Representatives floor resulted in a Republican member physically lunging at another who then had to be restrained from further escalation.

The scuffle happened between Reps-elect Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after the 14th House speaker vote failed.

Gaetz was discussing with Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the possibility of backing him in the next vote and appeared to mouth the worth "committee."

Gaetz is currently on the House Armed Services Committee, which is chaired by Rogers.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 

THE VOTE FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

McCarthy appeared to agree and returned to his seat. Rogers, having witnessed the interaction, then walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move toward him.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., intervened and physically restrained Rogers, pulling him back by his shoulders in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., intervenes to stop Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., in the U.S. Capitol Building, in Washington D.C., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 

Rogers could then be seen appearing to yell: "I won’t forget this!"

KEVIN MCCARTHY ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER IN 15TH FLOOR VOTE AFTER DAYS OF HIGH DRAMA

In the 15th and final vote, McCarthy was officially elected speaker with Gaetz voting "present."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 

Following the official tally, Rep-elect Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, who received 212 votes in the speaker race, provided brief remarks and welcomed McCarthy to officially hand over the speaker gavel to McCarthy.

McCarthy will now preside over the 118th Congress.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks back to his seat after speaking with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 

"That was easy enough," the Californian jokingly said in his own remarks.

Representatives from Gaetz and Rogers could not be immediately reached for comment.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

