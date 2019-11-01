Stephanie Grisham on impeachment push: Dems 'know the president did nothing wrong'

After a divided House approved a resolution that set ground rules for the impeachment process, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham pushed back on Friday, saying that President Trump did nothing wrong in his phone call with the president of Ukraine.

“We are so obviously hopeful that everybody will come to their senses and realize that the president did nothing wrong, but we are prepared for an impeachment to happen,” Grisham told “America’s Newsroom.”

HOUSE APPROVES IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY RULES AFTER FIERY FLOOR DEBATE

“He’s got nothing to hide,” Grisham said, while also pointing out the transcript of the phone was made public.

The House voted Thursday to approve a resolution with the "ground rules" for the impeachment inquiry into Trump, putting lawmakers on record over the contentious process while setting the stage for proceedings to move into the public eye after weeks of closed-door depositions.

The measure passed largely along party lines, 232-196. Two Democrats voted against the resolution, while no Republicans supported it.

REPUBLICANS ON IMPEACHMENT COMMITTEES RIP 'SHAM' PROCESS AHEAD OF VOTE

Republicans had challenged Speaker Nancy Pelosi for weeks to hold a floor vote, complaining the inquiry had not followed past precedent and violated the president’s due process rights.

The resolution directs the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees to “continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democrats’ resolution specifies that Republicans in the minority on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees will have the authority, with the concurrence of committee chairs in the majority, to subpoena witnesses and compel their testimony.

Grisham said that the Trump administration is prepared for impeachment to happen and move to the Senate.

"Starting from the beginning with all of their closed-door meetings and the way they have had their selective leaks with their witnesses, this has been set up to impeach the president."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.