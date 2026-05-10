Spencer Pratt thanks CBS for posting full interview after ‘hit piece’ claims

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt softened his criticism of CBS News on Friday after the network posted a full version of an interview he previously slammed as a "hit piece" tied to coverage of the Palisades wildfire recovery.

"A new era of responsible journalism!" Pratt wrote Friday on X after CBS posted the extended interview online. "Thank you to CBS for posting our full interview, so the voters can hear from their next Mayor!"

The post marked a sharp shift from Pratt’s comments a day earlier, when he accused CBS of unfairly editing footage filmed at the site of his destroyed Pacific Palisades home following the 2025 wildfires.

"People are done with these skeezy political tricks, and I’m done with CBS," Pratt wrote Thursday on X. "They’ll never get a word from me for my next 8 years as mayor. Adios!"

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Pratt’s initial criticism came after CBS aired segments featuring the former "The Hills" star discussing wildfire recovery efforts, homelessness and his independent campaign against incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

In the earlier post, Pratt accused the network of coordinating with Bass' team on the edited package.

"CBS filmed with me on my burned out lot for over an hour, and they turned it over to Karen Bass’ PR team to edit it into a comical 5 minute hit piece with clips from ‘The Hills,’" Pratt wrote.

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Pratt also claimed CBS changed course after fact-checking Bass during a mayoral debate discussion tied to the Palisades Fire.

"After CBS embarrassed Karen Bass by fact-checking her debate lies about the Palisades Fire, they clearly got the call," Pratt wrote.

CBS later posted the full interview online after Fox News Digital reported on Pratt's criticism and cited a source familiar with the production who said no outside parties were involved in editing the segment.

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In the televised interview, CBS correspondent Adam Yamaguchi questioned Pratt about his lack of political experience and uphill path in a heavily Democratic-voting Los Angeles.

"Why should voters believe that you, who don’t have any experience in [the political] realm, can actually be the solution?" Yamaguchi asked Pratt in one segment.

Pratt defended his candidacy by arguing city leadership has failed to address ongoing crises.

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"I may not have the experience, but I have the common sense to say, ‘This is not working,’" Pratt responded.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Spencer Pratt and CBS for comment, but did not immediately hear back.