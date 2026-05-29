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The New York Times

NYT writers ridiculed for saying disastrous Biden debate ended in 'draw' as Jill Biden feared he had a stroke

Jamelle Bouie and Lydia Polgreen refrained from declaring Trump the winner while ten of their colleagues did

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
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Jill Biden says Joe's debate performance made her wonder if he had a stroke Video

Jill Biden says Joe's debate performance made her wonder if he had a stroke

Jill Biden says Joe's debate performance made her wonder if he had a stroke

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Two New York Times columnists are getting pummeled by critics for their poorly-aged ruling of the infamous Trump-Biden debate after former first lady Jill Biden claimed she thought her husband was "having a stroke."

Then-President Joe Biden shocked the nation in June 2024 with his disastrous debate performance, resulting in his exit from the presidential race weeks later.

"I don't know what happened," Jill Biden told CBS News this week. "I mean, when I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he's having a stroke,’ and it scared me to death."

The Atlantic also reported an excerpt from her forthcoming book that she thought her husband might've been "drugged."

FORMER BIDEN AIDES ‘DON’T BELIEVE' JILL BIDEN, ARE ANGRY OVER EX-FIRST LADY'S DEBATE COMMENTS, REPORTER SAYS 

Joe Biden, Jill Biden at CNN debate

Former First Lady Jill Biden is sparking backlash for saying she thought her husband was "having a stroke" at the CNN presidential debate in June 2024. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What has since resurfaced in the wake of her comments were the charitable takeaways from two Times columnists from Biden's ill-fated debate.

"Well, we had a raspy and stumbling President Biden and a deranged and incoherent Donald Trump, who spent two hours unleashing a stream of lies. Is there a winner here? Nah," Times columnist Jamelle Bouie said at the time.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER JILL BIDEN REVEALS SHE WAS 'HORRIFIED' WATCHING JOE'S DISASTROUS DEBATE

"No one won this debate, but there is no question who lost: anyone who plans to cast a ballot for president in November," fellow Times columnist Lydia Polgreen wrote. "It was a debacle for Biden. He was barely audible at times. He flubbed answers on his strongest issues, from abortion to democracy. Trump just lied, lied and lied, and no one — certainly not the moderators and, worse, not even Biden — rebutted him in the smallest way. Trump blustered and glowered. He attacked Biden viciously and looked like a bully. This is the choice Americans are facing. This was a disaster for America."

New York Times columnists score Trump-Biden debate

New York Times columnists Jamelle Bouie and Lydia Polgreen claimed the now-infamous Trump-Biden debate in 2024 resulted in a "draw." (Screenshot/The New York Times)

Bouie and Polgreen were greatly outnumbered by their ten colleagues, all of whom declared Trump the winner of the debate.

"Biden's own wife thought he was having a stroke. Two NY Times columnists insisted he'd fought Trump to a draw," National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin shared an image of the Times' scoring chart on X.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden debate in Atlanta

Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against then-former President Donald Trump resulted in his dramatic exit from the presidential race weeks later. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McLaughlin's post went viral, fueling other critics to weigh in.

"Positive spin: Even while having a [stroke], or possibly drugged, Biden miraculously fought Trump to a draw!" The Atlantic's Ashley Parker joked.

"I think of this chart all the time lol," CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski reacted.

"Hahaha!" replied "Ruthless" podcast co-host Josh Holmes.

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"Too funny," Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor Mac Thiessen said.

Fox News Digital asked Bouie and Polgreen whether they stand by their ruling or have changed their minds since the debate. Neither responded to requests for comment.

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Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

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