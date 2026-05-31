Trump reveals key Iran concession, warns US will ‘finish it off militarily’ if deal fails

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President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran has agreed to refrain from developing or otherwise acquiring nuclear weapons, a shift he described as a significant concession in ongoing negotiations while warning further military action is still on the table if talks fail.

Tehran has already agreed not to develop a nuclear weapon, the president said on "My View with Lara Trump," but he wanted to ensure they wouldn't be able to simply purchase one, either.

"So now [the agreement] says, 'We will not develop or in any way purchase a military weapon.' That's a big difference. So we're getting what we want slowly — very tough negotiators," Trump said.

"It takes a long time. I'm in no hurry... if you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal."

He said an agreement was preferable because it would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen immediately, bringing gasoline prices "tumbling down" and preventing additional casualties.

TRUMP WARNS IRAN FACES 'VIOLENCE LIKE PEOPLE HAVEN'T SEEN BEFORE' IF NUCLEAR DEAL FAILS

But if Iran falls short of his terms, "we're going to end it a different way," he added.

The U.S. has destroyed the Iranian navy and air force, Trump said, accusing the media of downplaying American success in the region. He also expressed hesitation about wiping out the entirety of Iran's remaining military because of how long it could take the country to rebuild afterward.

TRUMP SAYS IRAN IS 'NEGOTIATING ON FUMES,' BELIEVES REGIME THOUGHT THEY COULD OUTWAIT HIM

Still, he reserved the right to resume offensive action, saying it could be triggered by the collapse of negotiations or "a deal that wasn't going to be good for us."

Iran might have effective negotiators, but America holds all the cards, the president said.

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He was undeterred by the upcoming midterms, pointing out that, with either a midterm election or presidential election every two years, the window for war is very small if an administration seeks to do only what is broadly popular instead of "what's right."