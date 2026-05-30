Spencer Pratt seizes on homelessness remarks by Karen Bass, blasts Democrat for failures

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt seized on comments from Mayor Karen Bass about resistance within the homelessness system, arguing the remarks lend credence to his belief that some individuals and organizations have benefited from a crisis that continues to plague the city.

Speaking on "Saturday in America," Pratt responded to previous comments from Bass claiming that internal forces in government have resisted homelessness reform.

"The NGOs that are stealing billions of our tax money to increase drug addicts naked on our sidewalks. She's complicit," Pratt said of Bass. "So I believe maybe that's the only honest thing she's ever said in the fact that, yes, they're all criminals."

The controversy stems from a CNN interview with Bass at the St. Vincent Behavioral Health Campus, a former hospital slated to become a mental health and housing facility. Pressed on why she has failed to meet her promise to end homelessness by 2026, Bass blamed internal resistance.

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"The city and the county never made that commitment before, and I found something that surprised me. I found a lot of people who work internally in the system who were very resistant to ending street homelessness," Bass said.

She also blamed "bureaucratic barriers" and claimed the city has historically avoided addressing homelessness altogether.

Pratt seized on the comment, accusing the current administration in Los Angeles and its partners of being resistant to reform because they are "profiting off of these poor souls."

"The mayor and these NGOs let seven of them die on the sidewalk a day in their own feces. So, yeah, these people are evil," Pratt added.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Bass for comment.

He vowed to have stronger oversight of the homeless crisis if elected as mayor of Los Angeles.

"Why I will be one of the most successful mayors in the history of the country is because I'm [going to] have full accountability and transparency for every dollar of our tax money, not just in this homeless industrial complex scam," Pratt said.

Pratt announced he was running for mayor in January after gaining support for his comments following the Palisades Fire, which destroyed his home in 2025. The former reality star has gained traction for his viral campaign ads following his debate performance.

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Earlier this week, Pratt accused Bass of violating election law by campaigning too close to a voting location. Under California election law, candidates cannot campaign within 100 feet of a ballot box.

A spokesperson for previously Bass told Fox News Digital, "Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons, and we have real Angelenos. We follow the rules."

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The spokesperson, Alex Stack, added, "His complaint is blatantly false. There were two locations filmed for this video, one 200-plus feet away from the ballot box (with signs) and one next to the ballot box (no signs)."

In Pratt’s complaint, his attorney, Peter McNulty, calls for Bass to be investigated by the city for "illegal electioneering," adding that because of the "seriousness of the issue" a similar complaint had been filed with the state.

Fox News Digital’s Brie Stimson contributed to this report.