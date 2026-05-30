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Elections

Spencer Pratt seizes on homelessness remarks by Karen Bass, blasts Democrat for failures

LA Mayor Bass blamed internal resistance for failing to meet her promise to end homelessness by 2026 in a CNN interview

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Spencer Pratt responds to Newsom’s Bass endorsement, calls them ‘alleged criminal partners’ Video

Spencer Pratt responds to Newsom’s Bass endorsement, calls them ‘alleged criminal partners’

Kayleigh McEnany discusses Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's controversial Los Angeles homelessness program, highlighting reports of $418 million spent with only 10% effectively getting people off the streets. Spencer Pratt criticizes the alleged corruption, calls out the abuse of dogs on Skid Row, and details his faith-driven mission to make Los Angeles a safer city for mothers and children. Pratt's mayoral campaign is surging in recent polls against Bass.

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt seized on comments from Mayor Karen Bass about resistance within the homelessness system, arguing the remarks lend credence to his belief that some individuals and organizations have benefited from a crisis that continues to plague the city.

Speaking on "Saturday in America," Pratt responded to previous comments from Bass claiming that internal forces in government have resisted homelessness reform.

"The NGOs that are stealing billions of our tax money to increase drug addicts naked on our sidewalks. She's complicit," Pratt said of Bass. "So I believe maybe that's the only honest thing she's ever said in the fact that, yes, they're all criminals."

The controversy stems from a CNN interview with Bass at the St. Vincent Behavioral Health Campus, a former hospital slated to become a mental health and housing facility. Pressed on why she has failed to meet her promise to end homelessness by 2026, Bass blamed internal resistance.

KAREN BASS GRILLED OVER BROKEN HOMELESSNESS PROMISE, BLAMES BUREAUCRACY FOR SLOWED PROGRESS

Spencer Pratt speaking at a campaign block party on 10th Avenue in Los Angeles

LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt hosts a campaign block party on 10th Avenue in Los Angeles on May 20, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

"The city and the county never made that commitment before, and I found something that surprised me. I found a lot of people who work internally in the system who were very resistant to ending street homelessness," Bass said.

She also blamed "bureaucratic barriers" and claimed the city has historically avoided addressing homelessness altogether.

Pratt seized on the comment, accusing the current administration in Los Angeles and its partners of being resistant to reform because they are "profiting off of these poor souls."

"The mayor and these NGOs let seven of them die on the sidewalk a day in their own feces. So, yeah, these people are evil," Pratt added.

LA MAYORAL CANDIDATE SPENCER PRATT VOWS ‘ZERO ENCAMPMENTS’ OF HOMELESS, NO FENTANYL ON STREETS

Fox News Digital reached out to Bass for comment. 

He vowed to have stronger oversight of the homeless crisis if elected as mayor of Los Angeles.

"Why I will be one of the most successful mayors in the history of the country is because I'm [going to] have full accountability and transparency for every dollar of our tax money, not just in this homeless industrial complex scam," Pratt said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaking with immigrant community leaders outside a Home Depot.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks at a press conference with immigrant community leaders outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 8. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Pratt announced he was running for mayor in January after gaining support for his comments following the Palisades Fire, which destroyed his home in 2025. The former reality star has gained traction for his viral campaign ads following his debate performance.

SPENCER PRATT ACCUSES LA TIMES JOURNALIST OF 'PHONE-STALKING' HIS FAMILY AS MAYORAL CAMPAIGN GAINS STEAM

Earlier this week, Pratt accused Bass of violating election law by campaigning too close to a voting location. Under California election law, candidates cannot campaign within 100 feet of a ballot box.

A spokesperson for previously Bass told Fox News Digital, "Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons, and we have real Angelenos. We follow the rules."

Spencer Pratt speaks at campaign block party event in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt hosted a campaign "block party" event on May 20, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

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The spokesperson, Alex Stack, added, "His complaint is blatantly false. There were two locations filmed for this video, one 200-plus feet away from the ballot box (with signs) and one next to the ballot box (no signs)."

In Pratt’s complaint, his attorney, Peter McNulty, calls for Bass to be investigated by the city for "illegal electioneering," adding that because of the "seriousness of the issue" a similar complaint had been filed with the state.

Fox News Digital’s Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Spencer Pratt blasts failed Democrats on crime, homelessness Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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