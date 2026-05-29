Joy Behar rejects calling her upcoming break a 'hiatus,' says she will be working on her play in London

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"The View" co-host Joy Behar addressed her upcoming extended break from the daytime talk show, clarifying on Friday that it should not be called a "hiatus."

Joy Behar initially announced on Tuesday, during the show's "Behind the Table" podcast, that she would be taking some time off from her hosting duties. The show's producer, Brian Teta, said during the podcast, "This is your last podcast for a little bit, because next week you're not going to be here."

Behar addressed the rumors on Friday about her upcoming break and cleared the air as she plugged her upcoming play.

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"Okay, so there’s been a lot of media attention on me lately because I’m taking off the next two weeks. They’re calling it a hiatus. It’s not a hiatus," she said. "I’m working. I have a planned trip overseas next week to work on my play, ‘My First Ex-Husband,’ in London."

As the audience cheered, she encouraged viewers to check out the official website for her play "to find out where else you can see that play and others."

"I’ve written a bunch of plays," she said, noting she will be doing another one in the Hamptons at the end of summer called "Bonkers in the Boroughs."

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"I love that they’re calling it a hiatus," co-host Sara Haines said. "That’s a break, people, when you stop working."

"Are you going to miss me?" Behar asked her co-hosts.

"We are going to miss you," multiple co-hosts replied, and Haines suggested that Behar could still text them the jokes she would like to contribute from afar.

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According to the website, her play "My First Ex-Husband" is "a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of ‘The View.’ With razor-sharp wit and no filters, it explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships."

The website added that, "A rotating cast of stars from theatre, television and film join the show, brings their unique personalities to tell these tales that may be eerily familiar."

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Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.