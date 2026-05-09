Spencer Pratt declares he's 'done' with CBS, vows to ignore network if elected LA mayor

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt unloaded on CBS News in an X post Friday, accusing the network of depicting him in a negative light following a recent interview.

"After CBS embarrassed Karen Bass by fact-checking her debate lies about the Palisades Fire, they clearly got the call. CBS filmed with me on my burned out lot for over an hour, and they turned it over to Karen Bass’ PR team to edit it into a comical 5 minute hit piece with clips from 'The Hills,'" Pratt wrote.

"They can’t beat my ideas, they can’t beat me in the debates, so they gotta try to turn my campaign into a sideshow."

He continued, "People are done with these skeezy political tricks, and I’m done with CBS. They’ll never get a word from me for my next 8 years as mayor. Adios! What outlet should I have in their absence?"

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Fox News Digital sought additional context and comments from Pratt, CBS News and Mayor Bass' team regarding Pratt's X post, but it remains unclear which edited video Pratt was referencing.

An individual familiar with the story said that the full video will be posted on Saturday and that no outside parties were involved in editing it.

In one video aired on "CBS Mornings," correspondent Adam Yamaguchi stood on a charred hillside in the Pacific Palisades where Pratt's home stood prior to the L.A. wildfires.

He interviewed the former "The Hills" star in the video, which ran a little over four minutes long and featured handful of clips from the MTV series.

Yamaguchi made frequent callbacks to Pratt's role on the show and his current mayoral campaign.

"Why should voters believe that you, who don't have any experience in [the political] realm, can actually be the solution?" Yamaguchi asked in the clip.

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Pratt replied, "I may not have the experience, but I have the common sense to say, 'This is not working.'"

The video then shifted to one of Pratt's political ads, which showed him standing outside a trailer where his home once stood, stressing the need for a leadership change in the aftermath of the devastating 2025 wildfires.

Further in the video, Politico California Bureau Chief Melanie Mason said it would be "a hard road to convince" a blue city like Los Angeles to vote for a candidate like Pratt, who is running as an independent, identifying him as "not only a novice politician, but somebody who has pretty much aligned himself" with Trump and Republicans.

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Another interview excerpt followed, with Yamaguchi arguing, "It seems the odds are stacked against you."

Pratt responded by pointing out his support among Democrats and his goal to fix larger systemic issues plaguing the city.

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Another clip from CBS Los Angeles ran a little under three minutes long and featured similar content.

Pratt was also interviewed on the hillside in front of the trailer where his home once stood and stressed the need for leadership change.

The video also contained references to "The Hills," including several clips from the early 2000s series.

Neither Pratt's nor Mayor Bass' teams responded to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

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