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Joe Biden

Former Jill Biden spokesman claims ex-first lady is trying to 'change the tape' after 2024 debate admission

LaRosa says Dr. Biden is 'changing her tune' about the 2024 debate to reshape public perception of her role

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Jill Biden's memoir fuels controversy over Joe's debate performance Video

Jill Biden's memoir fuels controversy over Joe's debate performance

Jill Biden's new memoir reveals her deep concern over former President Joe Biden's presidential debate performance, prompting debate about his health. Former chief spokesperson Michael LaRosa weighs in, accusing the White House of covering up issues instead of addressing them directly. He argues that the campaign's current attempts to change public perception are too late.

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Former Jill Biden spokesman Michael LaRosa accused the former first lady of trying to "change the tape" after she revealed in a recent interview that she feared President Biden was having a stroke during his disastrous 2024 debate performance.

Jill is facing criticism for an apparent reversal of her feelings about her husband's performance in his debate against then-candidate Donald Trump.

"They're trying to change the tape in people's minds about who she is... that's why she's sort of changing her tune a little bit about her reaction in real time," LaRosa said. "She wants to say, 'Oh no, my reaction was just as concerning and was just as severe as everyone at home. I was shocked.'"

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER JILL BIDEN REVEALS SHE WAS 'FRIGHTENED' WATCHING JOE'S DISASTROUS DEBATE

Former US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

Former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks during the 29th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 5, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

He said Jill was "the face and the voice of the initial reaction for the country," and that if she had reacted at the time with the sentiments she later shared with CBS, "it would have been a more human response."

"You did such a great job, you answered every question, you knew all the facts," she said to then-President Biden in front of a crowd of cheering supporters following the debate in June 2024.

"I don't know what happened. I mean, as I watched it, I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke.' And it scared me to death," she told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview that aired last week. 

Republicans pointed to Biden's debate performance as evidence that he had declined too much to continue as the nation’s commander in chief, while Democrats maintained that the debate was an outlier — a momentary lapse.

LIBERAL CNN ANCHOR LASHES OUT AT DEMOCRATS' DECEIT AFTER JILL BIDEN'S ADMISSION ABOUT JOE'S DEBATE SHOWING

Former President Joe Biden speaking to a crowd at a fundraising event in Columbia, South Carolina

Former President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd during a fundraising event with the South Carolina Democratic Party at the Columbia Museum of Art in Columbia, South Carolina, on Feb. 27, 2026. The event marked the sixth anniversary of Biden's presidential primary win in South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

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Even as Jill Biden’s comments seemed to continue to make that case almost two years later, Alex Thompson, an Axios reporter, shed doubt on her characterization.

"Biden aides told Jake Tapper and me that they had seen him act that way before and after. Those moments became more difficult to predict and conceal," Thompson said, referring to comments gathered during the writing of "Original Sin," a book covering President Biden’s time in office. 

Jill Biden under scrutiny after remarks on Joe’s health during 2024 debate Video

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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