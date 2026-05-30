FBI leading push to uncover truth about mystery objects near US nuclear facilities, filmmaker says

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The FBI is taking the lead in a federal push to uncover the truth about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), according to documentary filmmaker Dan Farah.

Speaking on "Jesse Watters Primetime," the director of the documentary "The Age of Disclosure" revealed that while President Donald Trump has pushed to declassify information regarding these objects, some agencies and military officials have actively stonewalled the process.

"One federal agency has emerged in the last couple months as the one taking this the most seriously and aggressively pursuing the truth, and working with the White House, and that's the FBI," Farah said on Friday.

"As they wrap their arms around this more and make it a huge priority for the bureau, I think we're going to see a lot of learnings and disclosure come out of that. They're certainly leading the charge right now," he added.

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Farah discussed Trump’s February directive to federal agencies ordering them to identify and declassify evidence related to UAPs and nonhuman intelligent life.

He claims that in the months since, agencies and certain branches of the military have "either refused to engage or they just played dumb and acted like they didn't know what evidence existed."

Farah noted that in the past, career bureaucrats have opted to simply "wait out" elected officials. However, an internal tug-of-war is underway, with the FBI utilizing its agents to "aggressively" pursue answers.

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"The Age of Disclosure" features interviews with intelligence officials and government insiders discussing UFOs and an alleged decades-long cover-up. The film features high-profile officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who raised concerns about unidentified objects flying over nuclear sites.

"We’ve had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities and it's not ours and we don't know whose it is," Rubio said in the clip. "That alone, just that statement alone, deserves inquiry, deserves attention, deserves focus."

Farah echoed Rubio’s sentiments, saying the lack of information about objects flying above these sensitive sites is a national security threat.

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"No matter who's controlling these UAP, that's a problem. And as Rubio said in the film, we know they're not ours and we don't believe they're an adversary’s," Farah said. "We currently have no idea who's controlling them, what their intentions are and what their plans are in the future."

Earlier this month, the Trump administration released a batch of files on UAPs as part of its effort to boost transparency on the subject. Among the files were details from the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 space missions, including images of oddly shaped objects captured on film.

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In February, Trump posted about his directive to agencies to begin the disclosure process for information related to UAPs and extraterrestrial life. Trump wrote on Truth Social:

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"