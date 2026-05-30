Nick Shirley blasts California lawmakers for what some have dubbed the ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’

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Independent journalist Nick Shirley accused California lawmakers of trying to shield taxpayer-funded organizations from scrutiny after the state Assembly advanced AB 2624, dubbed the "Stop Nick Shirley Act," a bill the author says is intended to protect immigration service providers from harassment and threats.

"I obviously hit a nerve," Shirley said during an appearance Wednesday night on "Fox News @ Night" with Trace Gallagher.

"What's interesting about this, this bill is it's protecting NGOs and nonprofits," Shirley said. "These are organizations and groups that receive our tax dollars, yet they want to make it so we can't find out what they're doing with our tax dollars."

Shirley argued the proposal would discourage investigations into organizations receiving public funds.

NICK SHIRLEY CONFRONTS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS OVER 'STOP NICK SHIRLEY ACT,' PRESSING ON FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS

The comments came after Gallagher played remarks from Assemblymember Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, who authored the legislation and said immigrant service providers have faced harassment, doxxing campaigns and threats.

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Shirley rejected the argument that his reporting amounts to harassment.

"My response is stop using these communities, commit fraud, and no one will ever have any speculation about fraud taking place when we know that the fraud is very much real," Shirley said.

Referencing his previous reporting, Shirley pointed to alleged fraud cases involving Minnesota nonprofits and California hospice operators.

"The Somalis in Minnesota, they stole hundreds of millions, billions of dollars, and then the hospice fraud that took place inside California," Shirley said. "Everyone was saying that was bogus. And then her husband actually tried to take credit for exposing the hospice fraud after I had went and exposed the hospice fraud."

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Shirley was referring to Assemblymember Mia Bonta's husband, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who has not responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"The fraud has been going on for so long. These fraudsters thought they could get away with it for so long that so many people started committing this fraud."

In an X post, Shirley claimed the bill would place journalists at civil risk for investigating fraud involving immigration support services, nonprofits and health care facilities. He argued that investigators could face injunctions, attorney fees and statutory damages if covered organizations claim a reasonable fear for their safety.

The post drew support from several elected officials and political commentators. Rep. Tim Burchett responded, "This is Democrat leadership."

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Republican New Hampshire congressional candidate, Lily Tang Williams, argued taxpayers should be concerned by the legislation.

"Taxpayers should be outraged by this in CA," Williams said. "If CA signs this bill into law to protect fraudsters, Federal government must fight back."

AB 2624, titled "Privacy for Immigration Support Services Providers," passed the Assembly and was sent to the California Senate on Wednesday. The measure would create privacy and address-confidentiality protections for immigration service providers who face documented threats or harassment because of their work.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Assemblymember Mia Bonta for comment, but did not immediately hear back.