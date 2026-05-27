Some Black New Yorkers demand cash payments as only 'true form of justice'

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Some Black New Yorkers are demanding cash reparations from the government as state officials consider some form of compensation for slavery or other past racial injustices.

"We need $800,000 for each foundation of Black Americans. That's simple," Aubrey Muhammud told Fox News Digital. "That's — in New York — that's about the cost of living that'll get you a home or a small business or for you to recover from any financial duress."

The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies held a public hearing on Saturday. The hearing followed up on when Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2023 signed a bill for a "community commission to study the history of slavery in New York state" to examine "various forms of reparations."

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The Empire State joins several other states and local municipalities looking to issue reparations in some form, compensating Black residents for slavery or other instances of racial injustice. A Chicago suburb — Evanston, Illinois — went as far as paying $25,000 in cash to Black residents to address past racial housing discrimination through its program.

"Certainly grateful that you all came up here today to enjoy and participate and lend your voice to this public hearing. Our theme today is truth before repair," commissioner Seanelle Hawkins told the audience.

As the state considers reparations to Black Americans or any other group in some form, some advocates of reparations spoke up about the importance of the identity of foundational Black Americans to be recognized.

The public hearing allowed for residents to share their experiences for the commission to gather input for their effort to examine past discriminatory policies and slavery in the United States.

Many told Fox News Digital what they think reparations should look like.

"I think it should be, me personally, I think there should be a new Freedmen's Bureau back and that is like a central bank almost to Black America and would be distributed to Black communities," Rex Burns said.

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Some of the speakers represented "The United States Freedmen Project," a group of self-identified "foundational Black Americans" aiming to inform Americans about the distinctions between African Americans who are descendants of slaves and those who migrated to the country willingly.

According to its website, the organization "is a non-partisan organization that seeks to fulfill the abandoned missions of the Freedmen's Bureau and the Freedmen's Savings and Trust Company."

The Freedmen Project supporters argued that the reparations bill includes language that violates the Constitution. Therefore, state officials should instead base the reparations' eligibility criteria on "lineage."

"It shouldn't only be a check, but it should start with a check," Brooke Lean told Fox News Digital.

Lean, wearing a shirt promoting the Freedmen Project, told Fox News Digital cash payments need to come first before other forms of reparations.

"Then we can start addressing education issues, redlining issues, policing issues, all of these other issues that are badges and incidents of slavery."

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Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages, representing New York’s 22nd District, who helped draft the Reparations Commission legislation, said.

"At the end of the day, we're a collective state. We are many people in one, and it's important that we hear from New Yorkers," Solages said. "And so our intention when drafting the legislation was for the Commission to hear from the New Yorkers and deliver a report."

Some other locals who attended the public hearing identified themselves as "foundational Black Americans," explaining to Fox News Digital why cash payments are necessary.

"I think that we are owed a debt," Caprice Reins said.

Tanasia Poke said that financial compensation is the only way to achieve "true justice."

"It's been the greatest impact to our community overall, generationally. And so, by policy and finance, it's how it's been institutionalized in the first place. It is the way to repair it," Poke said.

Burns said cash payments are important because they're "tangible."

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"It's right in front of you," Burns said. "I'm for community building as well. I don't want cash to go to the wrong people."