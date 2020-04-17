Plan your post-coronavirus vacation with Abby Hornacek and Fox Nation's 'PARK'D'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In a special edition of Fox Nation's "PARK'D," host Abby Hornacek brought America's most treasured, natural wonders to everyone stuck at home under coronavirus lockdown and possibly thinking about where they may go when life returns to normal.

"The world has changed, but the beauty of America's national parks will always be there," said Hornacek in "PARK'D: Social Distance Edition." "As we eventually get back to normal, there is so much to see of this glorious country."

In seasons 1 and 2 of PARK'D, Hornacek and her team brought Fox Nation viewers to some amazing places to visit with your family.

She skydived over Zion National Park, went whitewater rafting in Yellowstone National Park and scuba dived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, among many other incredible locations.

In this special episode, Hornacek shared a sneak peek of the parks she visited in season 3, like Arches National Park in Utah -- home to more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches.

Among them is the most famous delicate arch depicted on Utah's license plates and postage stamps. It's a Red Rock wonderland featured in Hollywood blockbuster movies like Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.

And of course, the season could not be complete without a trip to the Grand Canyon -- one of the Seven Wonders of the world.

The Grand Canyon is 277 miles long and reaches about 7,800 feet deep. At its widest point, the canyon stretches 18 miles across.

Researchers believe the Grand Canyon likely began forming roughly 70 million years ago and there is an abundance of fossils and caves within the canyon to prove it.

'I think viewers will come away from this series with a deeper appreciation for the beauty and history of America," Hornacek told Fox News.

"Before this show, I was already a huge advocate for being a tourist in America, because there are so many incredible places to go," she continued. "But when you actually go to these places and hear the stories of the geology and the history of how they came to be, it really enriches the experience -- and that's what I wanted to share."

