Jasmine Crockett reveals Colbert hasn't invited her on show since furor over Talarico interview

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, revealed Friday she’s still not been asked to appear on Stephen Colbert’s "Late Show," days after the host claimed pressure from the Federal Communications Commission effectively censored an interview with her Senate primary political opponent, James Talarico.

Earlier this week, Colbert said CBS prevented the broadcast of Talarico's appearance due to guidance from the FCC requiring shows to provide "equal time" to opposing candidates.

In response, the late-night host criticized the FCC and his own network. The Talarico interview was posted online, where it has garnered more than 8 million views on YouTube alone. The tumult and extra attention to the interview helped raise more than $2.5 million for Talarico’s campaign.

"No, I've not been invited on Colbert prior to his interview nor post his interview," Crockett said on MS NOW’s "Morning Joe" Friday.

Crockett explained that while she has appeared on Colbert’s show twice before, she has not been invited since she launched her candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

"The only information that I got was after this debacle took place, I did receive a phone call from the parent company," Crockett said.

She said that CBS representatives told her they did not tell Colbert he couldn’t air the Talarico segment. Instead, they said that if he had Talarico on, he had to offer the same time to Crockett.

"They just said, if you air it, just make sure that you offer the representative equal time. Now, obviously, I wasn't engaged in that conversation, so I cannot confirm the veracity of any statements," she said.

"But I can confirm that I had never been asked to go on as it relates to kind of talking about the Senate race," Crockett added.

CBS released a statement denying it censored Colbert, insisting the show chose to share the interview on YouTube instead to avoid the equal-time requirement.

However, during Monday night's broadcast, Colbert insisted he and his guest were being censored, telling his audience, "[Talarico] was supposed to be here, but we were told in no uncertain terms by our network's lawyers, who called us directly, that we could not have him on the broadcast."

The media attention and Colbert's multiple segments this week about the controversy provided a boon to Talarico's campaign. On Tuesday, Colbert crumpled up the CBS statement denying it had forced the comedian not to air the interview and put it into a dog waste bag before throwing it away.

On Wednesday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr dismissed the controversy as a "hoax," stating that Talarico "took advantage of all of your sort of prior conceptions to run the hoax, apparently for the purpose of raising money and getting clicks. And the news media played right into it."

