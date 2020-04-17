Comedian hosting live, free stand-up show for Fox News and Fox Nation fans

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comedian Michael Loftus thinks that Americans enduring the coronavirus lockdown need to let off a little steam.

"We're like a tea kettle," said Loftus on "Fox and Friends" on Friday. "We're coming up on a solid boil, so let some comedians take the kettle off the stove for a little and we can all laugh at some of this — come on, we all have horrible hair right now, if we can't celebrate our roots, who are we?"

On Friday, April 17, at 8:00 p.m. EDT, Fox Nation will present "Friday Night Live with Michael Loftus."

The live stand-up comedy show, featuring Loftus and special guests, including Brian Haner, Reno Collier and Larry the Cable Guy, plus singer, songwriter Karen Waldrup, will be available for free on Fox Nation and streaming live on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms.

"I have to look on the bright side," joked Loftus on "Fox and Friends."

"I am getting some of the things that I want — like the whole social distancing. I was into that way before the coronavirus. I wish the masks were sexier though — I sound like Bane from Batman."

"I really have to look for the silver lining and look for the bright side," he said on a serious note. "My grandparents, they made it through the depression. And you have to laugh. You really do."

Loftus is also the host of Fox Nation's show "The Freedom to Laugh: Loftus Comedy Special." In the performance, Loftus hammered home his conviction that all Americans, regardless of political ideology, are entitled to a good joke.

"The Freedom to Laugh: Loftus Comedy Special" opens with a quote from former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, pointing out the hypocrisy of those who claim to support free speech but only for themselves.

"Some people's idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back that is an outrage," the passage reads.

Tune into Fox Nation's "Friday Night Live with Michael Loftus," on April 17, at 8:00 p.m. EDT, and watch all of "The Freedom to Laugh: Loftus Comedy Special" on Fox Nation.

