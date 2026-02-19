Rogan agrees birthright citizenship is a 'crazy law' enabling most of US migrant problems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast host Joe Rogan agreed with his guest, podcaster Michael Malice, on Thursday that most of America’s issues with mass immigration would vanish if the government scrapped birthright citizenship.

Birthright citizenship is a provision that is part of the 14th Amendment, one declaring that, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Critics of the 14th Amendment argue it was intended to help former slaves, not to grant citizenship to children of illegal immigrants.

During "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan and Malice spoke about the immigration crisis, agreeing it grew exponentially worse during the Biden administration when 10 million illegal immigrants are believed to have entered the U.S.

Rogan has objected multiple times to reports downplaying the amount of violent criminals among the massive influx of illegal immigrants, noting that even a small percentage of a huge population, that's still "a lot of people."

Malice, however, noted that even in the best-case scenario, "If you have 10 million people, and they're all house and homemakers, like let's suppose they're the nicest people ever, are you comfortable with them just remaining here? And I don't think most people are."

"No," Rogan said, recalling his interview when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., had suggested they be allowed to stay, but not be given citizenship.

"See, if birthright citizenship went away, a lot of this would be solved," Malice suggested, to which Rogan agreed.

Malice added, "If like [you’re not] eligible for welfare, you're not eligible for Medicaid, you could pay your taxes and income, but you're not getting the benefits. People can understand that argument, maybe."

"Especially if you are illegal, and then you come here specifically to have a baby and then you could stay too. That's kind of crazy," Rogan said. "That's a crazy law."

While Rogan expressed some level of understanding of deportations in recent weeks, arguing Democrats are cynically using immigration for political gain, he has said he can understand both sides of the debate.

During his interview with the Kentucky senator, Rogan said he sees "both perspectives." He claimed Democrats have "’hijacked’" the system by importing voters, arguing America must "send them back to where they came from." However, he also could see those who object to ICE’s tactics and compare them to the Gestapo.

