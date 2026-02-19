Expand / Collapse search
Rogan agrees birthright citizenship is a 'crazy law' enabling most of US migrant problems

Rogan blasted the idea that an illegal immigrant can 'come here specifically to have a baby' and get to stay

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Rogan says birthright citizenship is a 'crazy law' that is causing much of America's migrant crisis Video

Rogan says birthright citizenship is a 'crazy law' that is causing much of America's migrant crisis

Joe Rogan agrees with commentator Michael Malice that much of America's immigration crisis would be solve if the birthright citizenship law were scrapped.

Podcast host Joe Rogan agreed with his guest, podcaster Michael Malice, on Thursday that most of America’s issues with mass immigration would vanish if the government scrapped birthright citizenship.

Birthright citizenship is a provision that is part of the 14th Amendment, one declaring that, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." 

Critics of the 14th Amendment argue it was intended to help former slaves, not to grant citizenship to children of illegal immigrants.

During "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan and Malice spoke about the immigration crisis, agreeing it grew exponentially worse during the Biden administration when 10 million illegal immigrants are believed to have entered the U.S. 

Joe Rogan looking shocked

Podcast host Joe Rogan accused MSNBC of "deceptively" editing video of him to make it appear as if he praised Vice President Harris.  (Getty Images)

Rogan has objected multiple times to reports downplaying the amount of violent criminals among the massive influx of illegal immigrants, noting that even a small percentage of a huge population, that's still "a lot of people."

Malice, however, noted that even in the best-case scenario, "If you have 10 million people, and they're all house and homemakers, like let's suppose they're the nicest people ever, are you comfortable with them just remaining here? And I don't think most people are."

"No," Rogan said, recalling his interview when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., had suggested they be allowed to stay, but not be given citizenship.

"See, if birthright citizenship went away, a lot of this would be solved," Malice suggested, to which Rogan agreed. 

Malice added, "If like [you’re not] eligible for welfare, you're not eligible for Medicaid, you could pay your taxes and income, but you're not getting the benefits. People can understand that argument, maybe."

Mass illegal immigration

Mass illegal immigration was a crisis both during President Donald Trump's first term and then President Biden's term, but now the debate focuses on what to do with the millions who have been let in. ((AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente))

"Especially if you are illegal, and then you come here specifically to have a baby and then you could stay too. That's kind of crazy," Rogan said. "That's a crazy law."

While Rogan expressed some level of understanding of deportations in recent weeks, arguing Democrats are cynically using immigration for political gain, he has said he can understand both sides of the debate.

During his interview with the Kentucky senator, Rogan said he sees "both perspectives." He claimed Democrats have "’hijacked’" the system by importing voters, arguing America must "send them back to where they came from." However, he also could see those who object to ICE’s tactics and compare them to the Gestapo.

ICE agents and agitators clash in the streets of Minneapolis

Podcaster Joe Rogan has said that he understands both sides of the debate about immigration raids under President Donald Trump. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

