Behind the scenes with Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek on PARK'd

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek gave Fox News viewers a behind the scenes look at the filming of her Fox Nation show, PARK'd. Plus, she included a sneak peek at Season 2 and her visit to Yellowstone National Park, which involved a very cramped airplane ride.

In PARK'd, Abby explores America's national treasures, including the White Sands National Monument in New Mexico, the Everglades National Park in Florida, and the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

In all of her travels so far, Abby said three experiences truly stand out.

Rock climbing at Joshua Tree National Park

Abby, "I can only describe this experience as surreal. There’s no better way to assimilate with the rock climbing culture of Joshua Tree than to pick a Mega Classic to ascend. While I was climbing up this rock, I truly felt invincible. I could hear the sounds of nature and feel the breeze of fresh air (which we don’t get in New York!). When I reached the top around sundown, I was able to take in miles of the beautiful park that features two unique ecosystems. I really did have a spiritual experience being able to witness the beauty God gave us that we sometimes neglect to enjoy!"

Airboat'ing through the Miccosukee Indian Reservation in Everglades

Abby, "It was such a unique experience to be able to talk to a descendant of the Miccosukee Tribe as we took an airboat through the marshy waters of Everglades. I loved learning about how the tribe settled the land and learned to cohabitate with the gators! Our guide even took us to an island where no tours are allowed in order to show us a true settlement in the Everglades."

Scuba Diving in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Abby, "Above water, the USVI National Park is a sight that will take your breath away. We were able to see that by parasailing in an area where we could catch an aerial view of the park. As incredible of an experience as that was, it was even more magical exploring the park from below the water. The wildlife and quietness I was able to observe enhanced my already-memorable adventure in the USVI National Park."

Abby said there is much more to come in Season 2 of PARK’d, including skydiving over Zion National Park, Whitewater rafting in Yellowstone National Park and surfing in the Channel Islands National Park.

