Karl Rove: Biden admin's 'nonchalant' attitude about the border will come back to bite them 'big time'

Fox News contributor Karl Rove warned on "America's Newsroom" Friday that President Biden's handling of the migrant crisis at the southern border will have major consequences for Democrats in November's midterm elections.

KARL ROVE: The president's approval on the handling of immigration in March of last year was 40%. Today it is 32%. And if we see 18,000 people a day coming across the border, then we're going to see those numbers sink even lower. I loved it -- Jen Psaki said it's the federal government's responsibility to enforce the immigration laws, not the states … well, when is the federal government going to start enforcing the law?

The state of Texas is spending millions of dollars every week in order to fill the gaps on the border that the Border Patrol openly says we don't have enough resources, technology and people to man… This is a grave crisis for the country. And the nonchalant attitude of the White House, Jen Psaki as she gets ready to leave for cable TV news, is like, "We're in charge. Don't worry about it. We got it handled," and they do not have it handled, and it's going to come back to bite them big time in the election.

