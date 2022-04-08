Texas border mayor sounds alarm on 'Fox & Friends': 'What's coming won't even be describable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Uvalde, Texas Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to caution about the "crazy" situation that will come as a result of Title 42 expiring in May. McLaughlin emphasized how the ongoing border crisis will only get worse, with border facilities and law enforcement already stretched beyond their limits.

DON MCLAUGHLIN JR: We've been dealing with this crisis for the last year. What's coming on the 23rd of May won't even be describable. You're talking about thousands of people are going to hit that border that are just waiting to cross the border. And there's nobody's prepared down here for it, the federal government is not prepared for it. Thank God Governor Abbott is trying to get prepared for it, but it's going to be just the wild, wild west and crazy down here.

