South Texas candidate says Hispanic voters fleeing Democrats: 'Liberal agenda doesn't reflect their values'

Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss her upcoming election and why she believes Latino voters are leaving the Democratic Party. De La Cruz is running against Democrat Michelle Vallejo in a new South Texas district.

MONICA DE LA CRUZ: I don't have to explain anything to the voters, because really it's voters standing up for their values. They love this country. They believe in the American dream. They stand up for their family, and they stand up for God in their faith. That has not changed. What has changed is that the Democrat Party has just gone so far to the left in pushing their liberal agenda, their radical agenda to Hispanics. And that just does not reflect our Hispanic values. And so the Hispanic population is waking up. Well, we're seeing that in the numbers.

