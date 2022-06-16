Hispanic voters see through the Democratic Party's 'garbage': Hispanic GOP candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Republican-congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz slammed the Democratic Party Wednesday night on "The Ingraham Angle." De La Cruz said, Hispanics are voters who "love the American dream, and who want law-and-order in their communities."

MONICA DE LA CRUZ: Look, Hispanic voters are seeing through the garbage that the Democrats are putting out. Hispanic voters with their votes are showing that they stand with Border Patrol, they stand with customs agents. We believe as Hispanics in law and order and what the Biden administration is doing to our law enforcement officers and our brave men and women on the border is just disgusting. And Hispanics are going to show that feeling of disgust with the Democrat Party in November.

I am a former Democrat who walked away from the Democrat Party because the Democrat Party is far removed from the values that are important to Hispanics. Those values include their faith. It includes their family, and it includes love of country.

