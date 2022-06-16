Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Hispanic voters see through the Democratic Party's 'garbage': Hispanic GOP candidate

De La Cruz, a former Democrat, says she walked away from the Democratic Party because they were far removed from Hispanic values

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hispanic GOP congressional candidate on the 'Hispanic vote' Video

Hispanic GOP congressional candidate on the 'Hispanic vote'

TX GOP congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz breaks down Hispanics' 'disgust' with the Democratic Party and Biden administration on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Republican-congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz slammed the Democratic Party Wednesday night on "The Ingraham Angle." De La Cruz said, Hispanics are voters who "love the American dream, and who want law-and-order in their communities."

THIS SWING DISTRICT HOUSE RACE MAY BE ONE OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE IN 2022, GOP CANDIDATE SAYS

MONICA DE LA CRUZ: Look, Hispanic voters are seeing through the garbage that the Democrats are putting out. Hispanic voters with their votes are showing that they stand with Border Patrol, they stand with customs agents. We believe as Hispanics in law and order and what the Biden administration is doing to our law enforcement officers and our brave men and women on the border is just disgusting. And Hispanics are going to show that feeling of disgust with the Democrat Party in November.

---

I am a former Democrat who walked away from the Democrat Party because the Democrat Party is far removed from the values that are important to Hispanics. Those values include their faith. It includes their family, and it includes love of country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Hispanics fleeing Dems in historic numbers Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.