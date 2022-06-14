South Carolina voters fed up with inflation, crime: 'It is time for change'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina voters speaking with "Fox & Friends" Tuesday warned that the government needs to "get a hand on inflation" before the problem gets even worse.

"Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones spoke with diners at Sunrise Bistro in Johns Island about the issues they find most concerning as polls opened on primary day.

"Everything from work to driving to vacation to groceries, and housing… That's been one of our long-term problems and I think it's more severe now" a voter named Keith told Jones of inflation.

"It is time for change," a concerned mom of teenagers voting for Trump-backed House candidate Katie Arrington added.

Another diner said crime in the area was a "big problem" and a lack of support for youth education and poverty.

"Young Black men… too many of them are losing their lives. We should be supporting the Ten Commandments. Thou shall not kill instead of denigrating Christians and faith. So, we really need to work with our youth. We really need to talk about faith and learning respect for life."

One of the diners said he was old enough to live through the Jimmy Carter administration and sees "great similarities" with the Biden administration. The gentlemen said he likes incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., however, he is switching his support for Arrington.

"It affects all of us, everyone one of us, and we need to have things changed, and it seems like we have a current administration who seems out of touch with reality… we need the ability to reach across the aisle and be able to work with each other and I think we lost that."

A Johns Island resident said President Biden divided the country, and it is now weakened.

"He has not done anything to help American people. He has done everything he could to destroy America," a voter named Paul said.

Mace, the freshman representative in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District – a key swing seat – faces a challenge from Arrington, a former state lawmaker backed by Trump, who nearly 17 months removed from the White House remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Austin Westfall contributed to this report.