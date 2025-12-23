Expand / Collapse search
'Sound of Music' child star details Melania Trump’s role in White House Christmas decorating

Debbie Turner worked alongside 149 other designers during week-long White House project in 2017

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
A former child star from "The Sound of Music" says she helped decorate the White House under President Donald Trump and described the first lady’s role in the process.

"I was just thrilled to be a part of that," Debbie Turner, who starred as Marta Von Trapp in the 1965 film, told People.

Turner said she helped decorate the White House for Christmas in 2017 after leaving Hollywood to become a florist not long after "The Sound of Music" first debuted.

Julie Andrews stands with the child actors from 'The Sound of Music' in a posed group photo.

Julie Andrews poses with Charmian Carr, Nicholas Hammond, Angela Cartwright, Heather Menzies, Duane Chase, Debbie Turner and Kym Karath in a promotional image tied to the classic film "The Sound of Music" in 1965. (Screen Archives/Getty Images)

It is a long-standing tradition that the first lady oversees the task of decorating the White House, alongside dozens of designers and volunteers. Turner said Melania Trump was directly involved in the decorating process.

"Melania is actually the one who works with the lead person to put the White House together," Turner said.

The year 2017 marked the first Christmas the Trumps spent in the White House. The chosen theme, "Time-Honored Traditions," was meant to honor more than 200 years of the nation’s holiday traditions. It featured tributes to service members and their families, including a "Gold Star Family Tree," 71 wreaths and a 350-pound gingerbread house.

First Lady Melania Trump stands in the Grand Foyer surrounded by Christmas decorations inside the White House.

First lady Melania Trump stands in the Grand Foyer while touring Christmas decorations at the White House on Nov. 27, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Turner described the experience as one of the most "physically grueling and cool things" she has ever done.

"It was a week-long deal. It was me and 149 other designers that they put to task to do all these things to make the magic of Christmas at the White House happen," Turner said.

She explained that she helped decorate the Blue Room, which houses one of the White House’s most iconic displays, the People’s Tree.

Actresses Kym Karath, Heather Menzies, and Debbie Turner pose together at an after-party event.

Kym Karath, Heather Menzies and Debbie Turner attend the after-party for the opening night gala and screening of 'The Sound of Music' during the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles on March 26, 2015. (Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

"The most proud moment of that house was doing the largest tree, which is in the Blue Room," said Turner.

"I got to decorate the People's Tree, which was kind of the centerpiece or the focal piece of the entire White House," she added.

While she described the opportunity as "pretty amazing," Turner also recalled a frightening moment.

A split-screen image showing Debbie Turner on the left and First Lady Melania Trump on the right.

Debbie Turner told People she helped create the White House Christmas display in 2017, decorating alongside Melania Trump’s team at the White House. (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images; Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I had to go up on scaffolding. I almost fell and killed myself," she added.

Turner told People she is nearing retirement but said she would return to help decorate the White House again if given the opportunity.

