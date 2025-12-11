Melania Trump’s White House Christmas is a shining beacon of America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most iconic lines in movie history is, "There’s no place like home" from the American classic "The Wizard of Oz." Decades later, that statement still rings true for a little girl in Kansas and the other thousands that will go inside the White House to see this year’s Christmas decorations which First Lady Melania Trump beautifully selected with the theme "Home Is Where The Heart Is."

Mrs. Trump once again proved her thoughtfulness and respect for the tradition of the White House and those inhabitants who have come before her, while confidently and elegantly not being constrained by them. She has left her own uniquely distinctive timeless mark as first lady throughout her Christmas theme inspired by her own life experiences from both motherhood and business, stating, "This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves, and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities."

From the earliest days of our republic, presidents and first ladies have always welcomed people to the White House, and the holiday season is certainly the most special time to do so. This year, the route will be slightly different to accommodate the construction of the ballroom, but that has not deterred Mrs. Trump from hosting time-honored traditions like Halloween at the White House , the Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning, and now Christmas receptions and tours.

Over half a century, since the days of the Kennedy administration, first ladies have orchestrated the décor of the magnificent tree prominently placed in the Blue Room with a theme of their choosing reflecting their personal taste and style. Over the decades, the design has become more extravagant, yet the reflection of what is important to a first family has remained constant.

Highlighting their personal patriotism, Mrs. Trump designed the historic Blue Room this year to honor Gold Star Families, the 18-foot concolor fir from Michigan was trimmed in Gold Star ornaments as well as beautiful custom ball ornaments representing the official flower and bird of every U.S. state and territory, a custom first begun by First Lady Pat Nixon.

The tantalizing gingerbread house depicting the South Portico of the White House included President Donald Trump ’s newest addition to the White House grounds, the American flag, the First Lady’s tradition of placing 75 wreaths in the White House windows as well as a view into the private residence with a depiction of the Yellow Oval Room.

The practice of an annual gingerbread house, started by Mrs. Nixon as well, has always been a favorite in the State Dining Room. "It is edible, but you cannot take a piece with you," said Nick Clemens, a spokesperson for the first lady. An important message given that in 1973, a Time reporter wrote, "An embassy child stood spellbound before this creation, reached out and broke off a piece of the front and popped it in his mouth." At one point, it became necessary at children’s parties to post a Marine guard by the "giant cookie" as the social aides were not fast enough and by 1977 two were posted, one on either side.

A hallmark of Mrs. Trump’s Christmas decorations, through the years, has been having elements of her BE BEST initiative in the décor of a room which is brilliantly displayed this year, in the Red Room. While the Green Room is filled with décor to inspire family fun this holiday season and includes darling portraits of both Presidents Trump and George Washington made from entirely from Legos (each portrait comprises more than 6,000 pieces).

The continuation of president and Mrs. Trump’s patriotism and Americana décor appears in the East Room, the largest room in the White House, which is sanctified by the portraits of Martha and George Washington. It includes golden eagle tree toppers, magnificent tree stands featuring the official logo of America 250 , stars, roses and oak leaves to celebrate the upcoming semiquincentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The trees were also unified with the magnificent colors of Old Glory wrapping through their branches.

From First Lady Nancy Reagan’s beloved yet newly re-envisioned cranberry tree in the Red Room to Pat Nixon representing all the states and territories with newly designed ornaments on the Blue Room tree, no tradition was too small to be overlooked yet presented in Mrs. Trump’s own graceful way.

Herve Pierre, friend and longtime advisor to Mrs. Trump, who designed both of her inaugural gowns, was also asked to use his meticulous attention to detail to oversee the implementation of her creative designs as well as create the annual tour booklet keepsake, which is particularly stunning this year. Pierre, along with the remarkable White House executive residence staff, and the volunteers from across the country that came to install the decorations have created a Christmas that all Americans should take special pride in.

Shortly before President John F. Kennedy’s term came to a tragic end in November 1963, Mrs. Kennedy was asked to contribute a brief introduction to "The Story of the Presidents at Christmas," an article written for Look magazine. Mrs. Kennedy’s words seem deeply fitting this year, not just because of the events that have taken place, but also with Mrs. Trump’s theme of focusing on home, family and "character of America within the People’s House."

"The lights of our trees and homes in this season still signal this most ancient promise of Christmas—the end of all wrongs, the fulfillment of old hopes. This article tells the story of Christmas at the White House. But even though the White House is often a center of national attention—a public building—during the Christmas season it is the home of an American family sharing in the anticipation of the joy of this festival. The world around us is a complicated and troubled place. But through Christmas, we keep unbroken contact with the simple message of redemption and love that God sent into the world so many years ago."

Home is truly where the heart is and Mrs. Trump’s commitment to keeping the White House open during renovations is a subtle reminder that her heart and focus continues to be, welcoming as many people as possible from all around the world to visit and experience the People’s House, especially this Christmas Season, because while it is her temporary home, she knows it belongs to the American People.