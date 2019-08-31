Skip Bedell shows 'Fox & Friends' how to prepare for hurricane as Dorian looms

Home contractor Skip Bedell showed "Fox & Friends" some helpful tools for Floridians and others to use as Hurricane Dorian approaches the United States.

Specifically, he suggested having a power generator and survival pack.

"One thing we can always count on for these events is the power going out," Bedell said. He showed a line of power generators, including new technology that worked without gas engines.

"No exhaust fumes. So this will power up your appliances, your lights, and it runs off of battery so you can take this anywhere -- you can put it in your car, you can keep it right inside your house because there's no exhaust fumes," he said.

Bedell also indicated that it might be better to prepare for storms by putting together a package of specific items needed rather than loading up on supplies.

'EXTREMELY DANGEROUS' HURRICANE DORIAN'S PATH SHIFTS TOWARDS GEORGIA AND CAROLINAS; FLORIDA STILL IN ITS SIGHTS

"People get caught in situations -- they think they're going to ride out the storm and they load up with water and food and everything else only to have the water come through the front door and they have to get out real quick," he said. "They can't take all those things that they thought there were going to have."

Bedell showed a survivor pack that contained an insert with a host of supplies and color-coded directions.

As Bedell noted, the Hurricane season was just beginning. According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian strengthened to a category 4 storm before landfall. The group announced on Saturday that Dorian shifted its course towards Georgia and the Carolinas -- although it would likely still hit Florida in some form.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to maintain at least a week's worth of food, water, and medicine before the storm hits the sunshine state. "It is imperative that all Floridians and their families take Hurricane Dorian seriously," said DeSantis.