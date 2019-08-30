AOC accused of Soviet-style propaganda with Green New Deal 'art series'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., received another round of Twitter backlash on Friday after debuting a new effort to push her massive environmental and climate change proposal, the "Green New Deal."

"Surprise! I am thrilled to announce the launch of our #GreenNewDeal art series with custom Bronx & Queens GND posters," she tweeted. Her tweet included posters for two of New York City's boroughs but the ambitious congresswoman plans to place "GND" art around the country.

She plans to release the art during a "Nature Day" event on Saturday, although it's safe to assume many of her critics won't attend.

AOC NARRATES VIDEO FROM FUTURE IN WHICH HER 'GREEN NEW DEAL' SAVES US FROM ENVIRONMENTAL CATASTROPHE

Her celebratory artwork was met with a peppering of mockery on social media as some compared her to a Soviet-style propagandist.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, however, the series was inspired by the original New Deal push by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

OCASIO-CORTEZ WARNS THAT MELTING GLACIERS COULD RELEASE ANCIENT DISEASES

Others on Twitter seemed more supportive of her initiative. One user called her and her artists "magnificent."

This wasn't the first time Ocasio-Cortez has used art to push her signature legislation. She previously narrated a video from a future in which her "Green New Deal" transformed the American economy and rescued the United States from the dire threat of climate change.

During that video, she predicted that Democrats would take both chambers of Congress and the White House by 2020 -- ushering in a "decade of the Green New Deal" that prompted the "social and ecological transformation to save the planet."

CHUCK DEVORE: 'GREEN NEW DEAL' PREVIEW? TEXAS TOWN'S LOFTY ENVIRONMENTALISM LEAVES RESIDENTS WITH A NIGHTMARE

"Lots of people gave up, they said we were doomed," she said after blaming fossil fuel companies like Exxon for saddling the public with the cost of climate issues. "But some of us remembered that as a nation, we'd been in peril before — the Great Depression, WWII — we knew from our history how to pull together to overcome impossible odds," she said.

Republicans have called the Green New Deal unrealistic, using the congresswoman's proposals to highlight what they insist is encroaching socialism within the Democratic Party. Conservative groups' analyses have estimated that the initiative would incur astronomical costs that would burden the economy.

Ocasio-Cortez has balked at socialism comparisons, though not because she thinks the label is ridiculous. The New York congresswoman, who received strong support from the Democratic Socialists of America during her primary, tweeted on Thursday that Republicans were failing to successfully use the label as a scare tactic.

"Drumming fear around socialism is the GOP’s big play, & it’s failing, bc capitalism = GoFundMe as our national healthcare system," she said, linking to an article celebrating the diminished fear surrounding socialism.

BERNIE SANDERS INDICATES CLIMATE CHANGE PLAN WILL REQUIRE NATIONALIZATION OF US ENERGY PRODUCTION

Prior to that tweet, Ocasio-Cortez reiterated the need for large-scale solutions to tackle climate change -- warning that the cost of action was lower than the death and monetary damages that would result from inaction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need to start getting comfortable with how extreme the problem is," she said, "because only until we accept ... how bad climate change is and how bad it can be for our children's lives, are we going to be comfortable pursuing really big solutions."

She also warned that melting glaciers could unleash a variety of diseases that the modern world is unprepared to deal with.