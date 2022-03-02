Serena Williams slams New York Times for erroneously printing photo of sister Venus in report about herself

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis superstar Serena Williams took The New York Times to task for mistakenly using a photo of her sister in a report about herself.

The Times published a report about Williams' venture-capital firm Serena Ventures and the whopping $111 million it raised with a portfolio of over 60 companies thus far.

NYT CLAIMS BIDEN ‘REDEFINING THE ARC OF HIS PRESIDENCY,’ GIVES POSITIVE REVIEW FOR HANDING OF RUSSIA, SCOTUS

However, the printed version of the report features an image of Venus Williams, Serena's older sister and another tennis icon.

Serena Williams took to Twitter and shared a photo of the erroneous report.

NEW YORK TIMES TAKES A SHOT AT CAPITALISM IN DAILY CROSSWORD PUZZLE AS ‘VICE ENCOURAGED BY CAPITALISM’

"No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough," Williams tweeted. "This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked."

"You can do better, @nytimes," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NYT Business replied to the tweet with a mea culpa, writing, "This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper."

A spokesperson for The New York Times told Fox News to refer to the statement released from its business desk.