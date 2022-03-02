Expand / Collapse search
The New York Times
Published

Serena Williams slams New York Times for erroneously printing photo of sister Venus in report about herself

The Times said it will issue a correction in Thursday's paper

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Tennis superstar Serena Williams took The New York Times to task for mistakenly using a photo of her sister in a report about herself. 

The Times published a report about Williams' venture-capital firm Serena Ventures and the whopping $111 million it raised with a portfolio of over 60 companies thus far. 

However, the printed version of the report features an image of Venus Williams, Serena's older sister and another tennis icon. 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Serena Williams took to Twitter and shared a photo of the erroneous report.

"No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough," Williams tweeted. "This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked."

"You can do better, @nytimes," she added. 

NYT Business replied to the tweet with a mea culpa, writing, "This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper."

A spokesperson for The New York Times told Fox News to refer to the statement released from its business desk. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.