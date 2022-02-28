NYT claims Biden 'redefining the arc of his presidency,' gives positive review for handling of Russia, SCOTUS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times claimed Sunday that President Biden was "redefining the arc of his presidency" following a number of policy setbacks throughout his first year in office and a sinking approval rating to one of the lowest in modern presidential history.

In a piece headlined, "10 Consequential Days: How Biden Navigated War, Covid and the Supreme Court," the liberal paper argued that Biden's handling of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, his nomination of Judge Ketanji Jackson as the potential first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, and the recently announced changes to CDC pandemic guidance were sidelining the legislative failures plaguing his presidency.

"The dizzying events of the past week have pushed to the sidelines the congressional squabbling over President Biden’s domestic agenda, and are already redefining the arc of his presidency," the piece read, referencing the failure of Biden's Build Back Better agenda garnering enough support from Democrats to pass through Congress.

The piece cited "a dozen" anonymous current and former administration officials it claimed had knowledge of Biden's goings and comings from Feb. 18 through the weekend in regard to his handling of the situation in Russia, his selection of Jackson to the nation's highest court, and the announcement of the easing of CDC mask guidance.

"Mr. Biden’s aides say his actions in recent days were an example of the caution and consensus-building that have always been at the heart of his sales pitch to voters," it read, noting that his upcoming State of the Union speech received numerous edits as the situation in Russia unfolded, while still keeping "an eye firmly fixed on Mr. Biden’s place in history."

The piece then walked through Biden's day-to-day actions balancing the three situations, giving him an overall positive review for his performance and referring to him as "a student of international conflict and diplomacy."

The piece didn't, however, mention Biden's poor approval rating, which now stands at 37% according to the latest poll, nor did it offer evidence to suggest Biden's handling of Russia, which continued with its planned invasion despite the administration's announced sanctions, would change voters' views of his job performance.