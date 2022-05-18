Senate candidate Katie Britt's message to 'disaster' Joe Biden ahead of Alabama primary election: 'Game on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt has a message for President Biden ahead of the state's contentious primary election next week: "Game on."

Speaking with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Britt argued the country was no longer moving in the right direction, but instead facing a "disaster" under Biden's leadership, citing massive inflation and other economic crises plaguing Americans, as well as the administration's failure at achieving energy independence.

Britt also blasted the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) and its being "unwilling" to protect Supreme Court justices amid the "disgusting" liberal media's coverage of the potential end to Roe v. Wade, and the subsequent attempts by left-wing protestors to influence the court's decision by protesting outside some of the justices' homes.

"Everyone has seen that our country was moving in the right direction under President Trump, and now under Joe Biden it is a disaster. I mean, there is no doubt that we are weaker and more vulnerable every single day that Joe Biden is the president," Britt said when asked how she would use her voice in the 2024 presidential election if elected to the Senate in November.

Former President Trump, who easily won Alabama in 2016 and 2020, has kept a close eye on the race. He initially endorsed one of Britt's opponents, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., but later withdrew that support in March, condemning him as insufficiently committed to Trump's stolen election claims.

Although Trump has not publicly redirected his endorsement to Britt or her other opponent, businessman and former Army pilot Mike Durant, Britt told Fox that she's had the opportunity to update him on the race and touts herself as "the best candidate to advance the America First agenda."

"Not only am I the only candidate in the race who's actually voted for the president every single time he's been on the ballot, but also I've had the opportunity to work on the America First agenda. I understand it. I know what it means," she said, before detailing what she saw as the importance of reinstating Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy, being tough on China, becoming energy independent, and continuing to nominate conservative judges.

When asked about her thoughts on the Biden administration's handling of the numerous economic issues facing Americans, Britt quipped, "How long do you have?"

"If you want me to tell you all of the things that Joe Biden has done wrong that have put us and made us more weak and more vulnerable, we're going to be here a while," she said.

Britt argued that the first step to alleviating the country's economic pain was for the U.S. to become energy independent by "opening the Keystone pipeline, opening up our federal lands for oil and gas, and making sure that we're utilizing our natural resources."

"When you look at our continual overspending, we know that higher spending means higher inflation," she said, turning to the issue of rising prices. "The more the government spends, the less the dollar in your pocket is worth."

Britt then turned to the administration's handling of the leaked Supreme Court draft memo, blasting what she referred to as the DOJ being "unwilling" to protect the Supreme Court justices who faced protests outside their homes, in what many described as an attempt to influence their potential decision on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.

She also blasted the liberal media's coverage of the potential decision in what amounted to a meltdown by left-wing journalists and commentators with predictions of "fascism" and warnings of past decisions being repealed in the future, such as gay marriage.

"The liberal media is disgusting," she said, responding to a specific mention of the liberal hosts of ABC's "The View" railing against the potential decision. "I do not watch that show… Turned that off long ago."

"The leak itself was an attempt to undermine our institutions, which is exactly what liberals do when they don't get their way," she said. "You look at this and this very intentional attack … to then put public pressure on these justices – and what we are seeing occur outside their houses is disgusting and fundamentally un-American."

Britt added that it "infuriated" her that the DOJ was "allowing" the protests to take place outside the justice's homes while going after parents for speaking out about what their children are taught in school.

"Here you have Biden's Justice Department that has been so quick to go after parents who want to ensure that their children are not indoctrinated. But yet, when it comes to protecting the institution of the Supreme Court, they seem to drag their feet and be unwilling to do it," she said.

"We have to make sure that that institution remains protected and that the liberal attempts to undermine it by protesting outside their homes, to leaking these documents to create public pressure, that we say enough is enough, and we absolutely will not stand for it," she added.

Britt expressed hope that the Supreme Court would eventually overturn Roe v. Wade and put the decision about abortion back to the states.

"I am 100% pro-life, I believe life begins at conception, and I believe every life is worth fighting for, protecting, and every baby deserves to be born. And so I'll continue to fight for that," she said.

Alabama's primary elections require a candidate to obtain 50% of the vote in order to avoid a runoff, a feat highly unlikely considering recent polling showed a tight race between the three main candidates.

According to AL.com, polling earlier this month showed Britt receiving support from 32% of likely Republican voters, Brooks receiving 22.5% and Durant receiving 21.4%.

When asked about her chances of moving forward to the general election, Britt expressed confidence her campaign would be "dominating" the field.

She then called on Americans, specifically her generation, to "wake up" and understand that America was founded on "Christian conservative principles," as well as "freedom and liberty."

"These are the things that are at stake. These values we must protect, those of faith, family, freedom, standing with our law enforcement officers, standing with our military, making sure that we hold these foundational building blocks together," she said.

"And if we don't, if my generation doesn't wake up and get off the sideline to fight for the next generation… there's not going to be anything left for my children to fight for," she added. "And so we have said, game on."