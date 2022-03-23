Trump withdraws Mo Brooks endorsement in Alabama Senate Republican primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama in the state's open seat GOP Senate primary.

The former president slammed Brooks as "woke" and criticized the six-term conservative congressman as disloyal for doubting Trump’s repeated unfounded claims that his 2020 presidential election loss was due to massive voter fraud.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,’" Trump said in a statement released by his Save America political action committee.

Brooks, at a rally with the former president last August in Cullman, Alabama, was booed by the crowed after he urged them to move past the 2020 election results, to "put that behind you" and "look forward."

Trump, in his statement dropping his endorsement of Brooks, wrote that after he heard Brooks’ comments from last summer rally, "I said, ‘Mo, you just blew the Election, and there’s nothing you can do about it.’ Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate."

Trump pledged "I will be making a new Endorsement in the near future!"

Even with Trump’s endorsement, Brooks struggled with fundraising and trails in the polls to rival GOP Senate candidates Mike Durant, a business executive and former U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot who saw combat in "Desert Storm" in Iraq and in Somalia, and Katie Britt, the former president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and a former chief of staff to longtime Sen. Richard Shelby.

The winner of May 24 GOP Senate primary in the solidly red state of Alabama will be considered the clear front-runner in November’s general election in the race to succeed Shelby, who’s retiring after serving three and a half decades in the Senate.

Trump’s withdrawal of his endorsement of Brooks was no surprise. Last week the former president for the first time publicly criticized Brooks, calling his Senate campaign "disappointing" in an interview with the Washington Examiner where he hinted that he might drop his support of the congressman.