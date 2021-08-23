Alabama Senate hopeful Katie Britt takes on liberal media, Big Tech, career politicians: 'A mama on a mission'

An Alabama Senate hopeful looking to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., says she's a "mama on a mission" to address what she calls problems making the U.S. unrecognizable to many of its citizens who've worked hard to build a life for themselves and their families.

Speaking with Fox News, Alabama business leader and mother of two Katie Britt declared she wanted to take down the forces behind the changes negatively impacting hard-working Americans, specifically targeting the liberal media, career politicians, Big Tech censorship and the assault on freedoms in public schools.

"All my life I've been underestimated, and one thing I've learned is you keep your head down and you work hard," Britt said when asked about her candidacy. "I firmly believe that it is time for the next generation to get off the sideline and get engaged, that if the next generation doesn't stand up and fight … there's not going to be a country left for our children to fight for."

ALABAMA SENATE HOPEFUL: CHRISTIAN CONSERVATIVE VALUES ‘UNDER ATTACK IN DC’

Britt described growing up in rural Alabama and how her family instilled the values of building good character, integrity and work ethic into her everyday life.

"Those are the things that I can control. Those are the things that determine your path in life. I believe in the American dream and I believe it is alive and well. And I believe that this girl from public school in Coffee County can be the next United States Senator," she said.

Britt's journey to potentially taking on the role ran into a presidential-sized speed bump in July when former President Donald Trump reaffirmed his previous endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., one of her opponents in the race, and declared that she was "not what Alabama wants" as their next senator.

Asked about the endorsement in a state where Trump is widely popular, Britt was unfazed.

"I believe in President Trump's America First agenda and I'm going to fight for that every day … I see the good that President Trump was able to do for our country. People want to be heard, and for the first time ever, they feel like he gave them a voice," she said, brushing off the endorsement and maintaining her support for the former president.

SESSIONS NOT INTERESTED IN ANOTHER ALABAMA SENATE RUN AFTER SHELBY RETIREMENT

Britt described Brooks as "absolutely" a career politician and implored Alabamians to vote for someone who was "one of them."

"People are ready for something different. They are sick of career politicians that game the system and that find a way to put themselves over hardworking Alabamians and believe that they are owed the next office," she said.

"[Brooks] has been in office of some sort for 40 years … I cannot think of an instance where he has been effective," she added. "It's one thing to be loud, but you have to be able to get the job done. I think people are sick of people who can identify problems, but not work to create solutions."

Britt was Shelby's Chief of Staff before becoming president of the Business Council of Alabama. She stepped down from the position when she filed to run in the Republican primary held next May.

Britt listed some of the issues she wanted to see solutions for across Alabama and the country, including border security, holding China accountable for unfair trade practices, tackling cancel culture, and overreach by Big Tech companies when it comes to censoring conservatives.

She specifically expressed her concern over the removal of Trump from social media and vowed to fight against those types of actions.

"If you can silence the President of the United States, make no mistake, you can silence anyone," she said. "People want someone who understands that, and they want someone who will fight against that. That's exactly what I'll do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about the media's coverage of conservative women, Britt blasted the "liberal media" for not being honest, responsible or balanced in their coverage. She admitted she is often asked about her age and revealed she would be 40 on election day.

Many "good conservative men" had gone to serve in the U.S. Senate at a younger age than she would if elected, she noted.

"What I'm seeing is that people are excited to see women getting off the sidelines and saying, we're going to go to D.C. and we're going to make sure our voices are heard," Britt said. "I am a mother. I have a sixth-grader and a seventh-grader. And I have decided that if I don't fight, if I don't step up and fight and work to preserve the nation that I know and love, there's not going to be a nation left for my children to fight for."

"I am a mama on a mission. Get out of the way because it's game time, it's go time, and it's time for us to really make things happen," she said. "Mamas are sick and tired of being told their children can't go to school or they can do this or they can't do that. It is time for us to preserve the nation we know and love."