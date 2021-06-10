Alabama Senate hopeful: Christian conservative values 'under attack in DC'

Katie Britt is the latest Republican candidate joining the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Britt joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss her platform and her Senate running mates.

KATIE BRITT: Over the last several months, my husband and I have been praying about this and we see what's happening in our country, and we don't recognize it anymore.

And we believe as Christian conservatives that our values are under attack in D.C., and that it's time for the next generation to step up and fight for the next generation so that our children have a country left to fight for…

I am certainly not a career politician, as you can tell, and being Senator Shelby's chief of staff gave me an opportunity to see the challenges and opportunities across our state and also be effective and know how to really get things done and advance the conservative agenda in Washington.

We're going to fight to secure our border. We're going to fight to make sure that we hold China accountable…

I think that the dialoguee that will occur will only make our party stronger. The Republican Party is going to take back the House. We're going to take back the Senate, and we're going to take back the presidency in 2024.

