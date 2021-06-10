Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Senate hopeful: Christian conservative values 'under attack in DC'

Katie Britt joins race alongside Rep. Mo Brooks and Lynda Blanchard

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Katie Britt wants to ‘advance’ the conservative agenda in DCVideo

Katie Britt wants to ‘advance’ the conservative agenda in DC

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Katie Britt discusses her platform and values ahead of the midterm elections in Alabama

Katie Britt is the latest Republican candidate joining the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Britt joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss her platform and her Senate running mates.

REP. MO BROOKS SAYS SWALWELL'S PROCESS SERVER ‘ILLEGALLY ENTERED MY HOME,’ SLAMS ‘FRIVOLOUS’ RIOT SUIT

KATIE BRITT: Over the last several months, my husband and I have been praying about this and we see what's happening in our country, and we don't recognize it anymore. 

And we believe as Christian conservatives that our values are under attack in D.C., and that it's time for the next generation to step up and fight for the next generation so that our children have a country left to fight for…

I am certainly not a career politician, as you can tell, and being Senator Shelby's chief of staff gave me an opportunity to see the challenges and opportunities across our state and also be effective and know how to really get things done and advance the conservative agenda in Washington.

We're going to fight to secure our border. We're going to fight to make sure that we hold China accountable…

I think that the dialoguee that will occur will only make our party stronger. The Republican Party is going to take back the House. We're going to take back the Senate, and we're going to take back the presidency in 2024.

