Mo Brooks battles liberal media in effort to win Alabama Senate seat, predicts 'huge' role for Trump in 2022

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., says he's doing quite well in his effort to become Alabama's next U.S. senator, despite mounting pressure from the mainstream media to elect a "liberal" candidate to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R., when he leaves office at the end of his term.

Speaking with Fox News, the House Freedom Caucus member and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump described being "at odds" with the media on the political ideology of America, blasted his opponent Katie Britt as "inconsistent" with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda and predicted "huge" involvement from Trump in the 2022 midterm elections.

"If you're talking about mainstream fake news media at the national level, of course, they want a socialist. And I'm definitely not a socialist," Brooks said when asked about the media treatment of his campaign. "They consider me very much a foe of their political ideology. Likewise, I consider them very much a foe of conservative principles that made us America. So we're at odds."

"But all in all, it's what it usually is. The mainstream news media supports the most liberal candidate. I get that. And fortunately, we're still doing well despite that," he said.

Brooks's campaign received a boost with an endorsement from Trump in April. When asked if he thought Trump's endorsement would be the deciding difference on whether or not he won the Republican nomination, he placed the decision squarely on Alabamians while also seemingly taking a shot at Britt, who served as Shelby's chief of staff before becoming president of the Business Council of Alabama.

"Ultimately, the people of Alabama are going to decide this race based on the merits of the candidates. Certainly having President Trump's endorsement is a huge benefit, but it's a benefit in this way: It helps the people understand who truly is the candidate that supports the MAGA agenda and who's just a pretender," he said.

A recent poll conducted by Cygnal showed Brooks leading the race with 40.8% of likely Republican voters, with 17.1% saying they would support Britt. Other candidates Jessica Taylor, a former congressional candidate, and Lynda Blanchard, who served as the former ambassador to Slovenia under Trump, each received 3% and 1.6% respectively. And 5.1% said they would support someone else.

Of likely voters, 31.8% remain undecided, which Brooks pointed out was higher than the percentage of support Britt received.

Brooks admitted that to break the 50% threshold and avoid a runoff, he would need to withstand the "false, negative attacks" that the establishment wing of Republicans, socialists and "the fake news media" would inevitably throw his way.

"We're well ahead because my reputation is pretty well established in the minds of most Alabama voters. And so they're going to have to drag me down," he said. "If I'm able to withstand those negative attack ads … if we get the truth out in response to those attack ads, and the public can look at the attack words and our words, they'll fairly quickly discern who's telling the truth and who is not."

Speaking to Fox News in August, Britt was unfazed when asked about Trump's endorsement of Brooks and reiterated her support for the former president. Brooks, however, questioned her sincerity.

"Mrs. Britt is doing her best to masquerade as something she clearly is not … If you look at her past track record, it is very inconsistent with those of us who support the MAGA agenda," he said, claiming she supported former Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones' election in 2017 over the controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct, and that Jones thanked her for her efforts.

"Mrs. Britt is just pandering to the voters, parroting back to the voters what the polling data says the voters want to hear. But there's no truth or substance behind it," Brooks added.

Brooks predicted Trump would be playing a "huge" role in the 2022 midterm elections, and that he was putting teams together at every office level to help the success of Republicans across the country, but also hinted he could oppose the election of those in the GOP that didn't support "the MAGA agenda."

"The president understands that we have a lot of RINO Republicans who may speak kindly to him in his presence, but stab him in the back when he doesn't see it. And he's learned a lot from his four years in the presidency," Brooks said. "The president is doing a much better job of discerning who really does support the MAGA agenda and who just mouths those words but doesn't mean it and won't do it if elected."

"He's putting together a MAGA team, and hopefully we will do very, very well in the Republican primaries in 2022, and as such, be in a position to advance the Make America Great Again agenda," he said.