Sen. Kennedy skewers Biden's 'peace through weakness' strategy on Iran: They think 'love is the answer'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Kudlow" to call out the foreign policy of the Biden administration and lay out why the president appears weak to the world. Kennedy said the Biden administration keeps approving money for Iran and the regime "keeps biting our hand."

LIVE UPDATES: BIDEN TRIP ENDS WITH PROMISE OF HUMANITARIAN AID TO GAZA, BACKS ISRAEL OVER HOSPITAL BLAST

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: President Biden for the last two years has adopted the consensus view … and you can sum it up with: love is the answer. The Biden administration keeps giving [Iran] money. … And they've done it repeatedly and Iran keeps biting our hand. In the last couple of weeks, you mentioned it, Iran has attacked American assets 16 times. We've done nothing. And President Biden, in response, he just keeps giving them money. He hasn't enforced the sanctions on Iran, on Iran's oil. They're producing about a million barrels a day. He tried to give them $6 billion in a prisoner swap. We stopped that. Through the International Monetary Fund, he's already given them $4.5 billion. He's trying to give them another $5 billion through a bill the Democrats have. And unless you think there's a reward for being stupid, do you understand that peace through weakness never works with people like the Ayatollah. They hate Americans. He hates the Jewish people. He wants to kill all of us and drink our blood out of the boot. And you can't say, well, we can sit down and reason. They just respect strength.

Meanwhile, critics have blasted the Biden administration for allowing Iran’s foreign minister to visit New York City this week to address the United Nations.

"Iran-backed terrorists have attacked our servicemembers and are currently holding Americans hostage, but the Biden administration has granted a top Iranian official a visa — welcoming this regime on U.S. soil with open arms," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, wrote on social media platform X.

"The appeasement must end," she added.

Fox News Digital learned that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was coming to New York as early as Monday for a U.N. Security Council meeting and asked the State Department why he was being allowed in. While he did not attend that meeting, he arrived last night. Iran's state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency broadcast video of the minister at the Millennium Hilton hotel across from the United Nations.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media