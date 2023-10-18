President Biden visits Israel as IDF blames Gaza hospital blast on Hamas
President Biden is in Israel on a mission to keep the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a wider war in the Middle East and urge humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire. The president's visit Wednesday comes after hundreds of people were killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital the day before.
Israel's national security adviser on Tuesday predicted U.S. "involvement" in the escalating Israel-Hamas war if Iran and Hezbollah join to fight alongside Hamas.
Tzachi Hanegbi, head of the National Security Council of Israel, made the comments during a televised briefing, pointing to President Biden’s public warning to Hezbollah and Iran to keep out of the fighting and the deployment of U.S. Navy carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean.
"He is making clear to our enemies that if they even imagine taking part in the offensive against the citizens of Israel, there will be American involvement here," Hanegbi said of Biden’s support.
"Israel will not be alone. ... A U.S. force is here and it is ready," he added, without elaborating, according to Reuters.
The Pentagon has said no U.S. troops have been deployed, and it has not signaled that U.S. troops would be sent to the battlefield.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense issued "be ready to deploy" orders for 2,000 troops, though it said no decisions have been made to deploy any forces at this time. Top officials emphasized that these U.S. troops would be used in advisory roles and provide medical support for Israeli forces.
President Biden is in Israel in a show of support for America's closest ally in the Middle East and on a mission to prevent the conflict with Hamas from escalating into a regional war.
In remarks after meeting with the Israeli war cabinet, Biden said Hamas' surprise attack on Israel was "brutal, inhumane" and "almost beyond belief."
"You are not alone," the president said. "We will continue to have Israel's back as you work to defend your people. We will continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy."
Quoting Israel's founders, Biden said the Jewish state was "based on freedom, justice and peace."
"The United States stands with you in defense of that freedom, in pursuit of that justice and in support of that peace today, tomorrow and always, we promise you."
The president and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not take questions from the press.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly rebuked those who rushed to blame Israel for the blast at Al Ahli hospital, stating, "too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital.”
“Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk,” Cleverly wrote on X. "Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately."
"Cool heads must prevail," he added.
A rocket attack on the Gaza hospital left at least 500 people dead, Palestinian authorities said. Hamas said the explosion was the result of an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces blamed the strike on Islamic Jihad.
Following an investigation, the IDF provided its findings with regard to the source of the airstrike.
"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the al-Ahli [Baptist] hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," IDF officials said. "Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."
President Biden held a brief public meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after arriving in the country in a historic wartime show of support for America's longtime ally.
During their conversation, Biden addressed the deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital that the Israel Defense Forces attributed to a misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad after Hamas blamed the strike on Israel.
"I was outraged by the bombing of the hospital yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by the other team. Not you," Biden said to Netanyahu. "But there’s a lot of people out there who are not sure."
Biden's comments on the hospital attack, which left more than 500 people dead, mark the first time the U.S. has assigned blame.
The two left the conference without answering any questions. Biden is set to meet privately with Israeli leaders during his short trip to the Jewish state.
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari held a news conference Wednesday morning in efforts to prove a deadly explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza was caused by Palestinian terrorist group Islamic Jihad, and not Israel.
The IDF conducted an after-action review with all relevant branches following the deadly explosion that left at least 500 people dead Tuesday evening, Hagari said. The review revealed that Hamas fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel at 6:15 p.m. local time, which was followed by the launch of around ten rockets by Islamic Jihad approximately 45 minutes later.
It was determined that one of the rockets launched by Islamic Jihad misfired and continued its flight toward the ground until it hit within the hospital compound, Hagari said, adding that intelligence captured two Hamas terrorists discussing the failed launch.
That conversation between the two was released publicly by the IDF Wednesday morning and translated into English. The two men can be heard acknowledging the misfire when one says "they are saying it belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad," and that the shrapnel looks like it is local, not from the Israelis.
Then they start discussing how the rockets were shot from a cemetery behind the hospital, which is what Hagari said was determined in the review based on the trajectory analysis.
Hagari also said the IDF has counted approximately 450 rockets that have misfired and failed inside Gaza since Oct. 7, adding that "Palestinians pay the price."
Fox News' Trey Yingst reported that the Israelis have been consistent in denying responsibility for the attack.
"The facts on the ground, what we can report, the Israelis have provided both drone evidence, they've provided images, videos, and they have provided intercepted phone calls to indicate this was an Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired," Yingst said.
Yingst noted that Hamas stands by its initial claim that the Israelis are responsible for the hundreds killed at the hospital.
