Sen. Ernst calls on Dem colleagues to protect the ‘integrity of women’s sport’ amid transgender athlete debate

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called on her Democratic colleagues to support her efforts in protecting "the integrity of women’s sports," arguing the initiative "needs to be a bipartisan issue" during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

SEN. JONI ERNST: This is a woman's issue. Certainly Title IX is very important. These athletes fought long and hard to be able to have their own sports. But now those sports are being taken over and dominated by those transgender women. They are, of course, larger, stronger, faster.

USA TODAY SCRUBS 'MALE' FROM TEEN'S OP-ED ON COMPETING AGAINST TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

This needs to be a bipartisan issue. And we do hope that some of those Democratic women will understand that Title IX and protecting the integrity of women's sport is very, very important.

