Sean Spicer says Republican concerns over changes to PA election rules are legitimate

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sounded the alarm over Pennsylvania's voting system in a new episode of Fox Nation's "No Interruption," which aired just days before President Trump's campaign levied allegations of potential election-related wrongdoing, specifically in Philadelphia.

In the new Fox Nation episode released prior to Election Day, Spicer echoed other prominent Republicans who raised concerns over mail-in ballots, telling host Tomi Lahren that the "idea that the left is changing the rules as we head into an election is insane."

LAHREN: LATINO VOTERS 'SHOCKED THE HELL OUT OF DEMOCRATS'

Spicer's comments came just days before the state would ultimately go on to clinch the presidency for Joe Biden.

"In Pennsylvania, they've extended the deadline beyond for up to a week. And you don't need to sign the ballot. You don't need to make sure that it's postmarked," Spicer said at the time.

"We're now allowing them to wait to see what the outcome of an election is and then drop ballots in the mail, and no one thinks that's a problem," he went on.

"There is a massive issue of changing the rules into the lead up of an election."

Tensions have been running high in the battleground state over the weekend as Trump continues to ramp up allegations of voter fraud.

PA GOP URGES PEOPLE TO RELAX, REPORT ALLEGATIONS OF FRAUD TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Trump team members claimed they have been unable to properly observe the vote-counting in Philadelphia, which prompted a court order Thursday that allowed poll watchers to be no closer than 6 feet from workers counting ballots rather than the much farther 25-foot barriers that were previously established, so they could see the ballots and ensure they were being recorded accurately as they were counted. Later Thursday, however, the Trump team claimed that Philadelphia was not complying with that order.

At the time, Spicer blamed the mainstream media for its coverage leading up to Election Day, labeling them "complicit" in what he characterized as an alleged effort to secure Biden's pathway to 270 electoral votes.

"The idea that the mainstream media makes us look like a bunch of paranoid nuts is the problem because they're complicit in this," he told Lahren.

"If this was the right changing the rules, they would be having a field day talking about how we were trying to steal the election," he argued. "And yet, here we have a scenario where state after state is deciding to change the rules literally as we speak."

Spicer added, "That's how the Democrats are governing this election, which is 'tell me how many votes we need. I'll go find them and then we'll call the deadline.'"

For the latest episode of "No Interruption" with Sean Spicer and more, visit Fox Nation and watch "Final Thoughts" today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation today to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.