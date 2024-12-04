Sean Penn says he's 'proud' of Biden for pardoning Hunter, 'one of the finest people I know'

Actor Sean Penn defended President Biden for issuing a sweeping pardon to his son this week, calling the now-cleared charges against Hunter "one of the [most] horrible hit jobs of all time."

The pardon, issued in the final weeks of Biden's presidency, spares the president's son from his upcoming sentencing in a pair of unrelated federal court cases involving tax evasion charges and gun-related charges. The pardon doesn't just cover these cases but also any potential crimes Hunter Biden "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024.

The president has faced wrath from some members of the Democratic Party for going through with the pardon on Sunday after he had repeatedly vowed he wouldn't do so.

However, others have strongly defended Biden's decision. Penn fell into the latter camp, telling Variety that he was "proud" of the president.

"Any father that didn’t do that would have been remiss," Penn said in a new interview with Variety. "I don’t know if I want to have a beer with somebody who wouldn’t have pardoned Hunter Biden, being their son."

Penn, who calls Hunter a "close" friend and "one of the finest people I know," suggested the case against the younger Biden was politically motivated, calling it "existentially insane," and a "hit job."

"In part because I am close with him, I have studied the case," he said. "And while there are technicalities within one of the cases that are associated with illegality, there is almost no precedent at all for the aggression with which he was charged."

Penn said he believed President Biden's decision was heavily influenced by the looming threat of President-elect Donald Trump's administration, which he called a "dangerous clown show."

He didn't believe Biden would've pardoned his son if he had won the 2024 election.

"I don’t think it was a lie; I think it was a change of mind and circumstance," he explained.

The actor said he was happy that the first son would now have "the time and space" to potentially help others suffering from substance abuse.

"This is a guy who has taken on the most severe addiction, and has so much to offer people who are suffering or families who are suffering through that," Penn said of Hunter Biden. "And I just I’m glad that the possibility is there now that he’ll have the time and space to be able to offer that support to people, which I know is what he wants to do."

In a statement after his pardon, Hunter Biden said that he would not take the clemency for granted and planned to devote his life to helping others struggling with addiction.

"I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction — mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport," he said in a statement to Fox News. "Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends."

"In the throes of addiction, I squandered many opportunities and advantages," he continued. "In recovery we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded. I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering."

