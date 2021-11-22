Sean Hannity: Lives and livelihoods ruined when law and order breaks down

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his show "Hannity" with an update on the Waukesha incident involving an SUV plowing through the annual Christmas parade.

Reports revealed that the driver was Darrell Brooks, a career criminal in multiple states who was released on a $1,000 bail just days before the parade.

Hannity attacked the left-wing "defund the police" mantra that led to Brooks’ release.

WAUKESHA PARADE ATTACK WON’T GET ‘WALL-TO-WALL’ COERAGE BECAUSE IT’S THE ‘WRONG NARRATIVE’: GREG GUTFELD

"Defund, dismantle the police, no bail, low bail, how’s all of this working out for the country? That’s right, he tried to run over his ex-girlfriend, got out of jail after posting a mere $1,000. Now this despite a lengthy rap sheet filled with violent crimes going back decades," Hannity said.

Hannity listed off some of the many crimes from Brooks’ rap sheet, going back as far as 1999.

"So make no mistake, Darrell Brooks was a menace and has been for a long time to society, but according to Judge Michelle Havas, well a $1,000 bond, that’s all that was needed for him to get out yet again after decades of a criminal life. She failed to protect her community and now five innocent people are dead, many others injured. Keep in mind, Wisconsin is one of many states where far-left activists and politicians have been flirting with these so-called bail reform laws like no bail in New York City. Certain offenders are released from jail without a penny in bail. The results have been nothing but catastrophic. Violent crime, non-violent crime is surging," Hannity said.

One of the surges in crime that he referenced included the back-to-back flash mobs of shoplifters that plagued San Francisco within a 24-hour-period. This followed California’s change of laws that lowered shoplifting charges of $950 from felonies to misdemeanors with many stores having a no-chase policy.

"This is serious. Lives and livelihoods are ruined when law and order breaks down. This is now your new and modern New Green Deal Democratic Socialist party. This is why we have laws, and this is why we need police to uphold these laws. Law and order, safety and security, lawlessness never begins and ends with shoplifting or petty theft. It only gets worse and worse and worse until someone will enforce the law," Hannity said.

The Fox News host also lambasted the left-leaning politicians such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib continuing to push changes to the justice system.

He said, "Many on the left are ready and willing to jeopardize you and your family’s safety and security so they can tell everyone how wonderful they are for freeing people from prison and defunding and dismantling police and getting rid of bail."

Closing his monologue, he called on his viewers to send a message to the politicians who push these kinds of bail reform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Come next November, you, we the American people need to send a message to them at the ballot box and it’s simple: if you don’t have law and order, if you don’t keep every American safe and secure, you cannot pursuit happiness. It’s that basic and that fundamental," Hannity closed.