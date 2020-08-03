Sean Hannity tells voters to brace for 'emotional roller coaster' as election draws near

The anti-Trump "smear machine" is up and running and it's only going to get worse as the election gets closer, Sean Hannity said Monday.

"This is the arrangement, [it's] sadly predictable behavior," the "Hannity" host said. "We see it every two years and every four years, and as we now march closer to the election, [near] the three-month mark, the smear machine is only going to get worse. Prepare yourself for the greatest insanity, [an] emotional roller coaster -- well, [like] you've probably never seen before.

CNN'S APRIL RYAN 'CANNOT WAIT' TO SEE ARMED FORCES 'REMOVE TRUMP FROM OFFICE'

"What do they do? They divide the country -- old, young, rich, poor. They use racial identity politics. They have bizarre conspiracy theories [that] are even getting more bizarre."

Hannity, the author of the forthcoming book "Live Free or Die," pointed to CNN political analyst April Ryan's recent comment declaring that she “cannot wait” to see President Trump forcefully removed from the White House by police and armed forces if he loses his bid for reelection.

Ryan evoked a common liberal talking point Saturday by predicting that Trump would refuse to leave office if he loses the election.

“There’s going to be a split-screen on Jan. 20, 2021, if Joe Biden is now going to be the 46th president of the United States, you will have him being inaugurated and watching police and armed forces trying to pull Donald Trump out of the White House," she said. "I cannot wait for that split-screen."

HANNITY TALKS PROSPECT OF BIDEN PRESIDENCY ON 'LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN'

Hannity said Ryan's comment showed "not just Trump derangement syndrome," but was an "intentional distraction coupled with derangement and real psychosis to keep your attention away from all things, yeah, the ever-corrupt, confused and slow Joe Biden.

"It’s also that the Democrats and their state-run socialist TV allies, they are actually scared to death that you, the American people, will reelect Donald Trump as the 46th president of the United States," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For the sake of our kids and grandkids, and the world, I pray we do. They know that Joe is weak. They know he’s corrupt. They know his track record is pathetic. He’s one of the worst presidential candidates in history. He is hiding because of it. And Pelosi, Schumer, Bolshevik Bernie [Sanders], AOC’s policies, if they are implemented, they will destroy what is the greatest country God has given man and put the world in great peril."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.