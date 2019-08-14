CNN's April Ryan after bodyguard ejects local journalist: 'When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech'

A local news editor claims that a bodyguard for CNN political analyst and White House correspondent April Ryan violently removed him from an event where she was a keynote speaker.

Charlie Kratovil, editor of New Brunswick Today, was on hand to cover a speech given by Ryan at the 4th annual New Jersey Parent Summit, which focuses on "educating, empowering and preparing parents for our future leaders," on Aug. 3 at The Heldrich Hotel.

In emails obtained by Fox News, Kratovil had previously RSVP'd to the event and received confirmation.

CNN'S DON LEMON ACCUSED OF ASSAULT IN SEXUALLY CHARGED ENCOUNTER AT NEW YORK BAR

After covering the event for roughly three hours "without incident," Kratovil claims he was approached by a man, who he said he later found out was Ryan's security guard Joel Morris.

"During the intro, this man came up to me, mentioned my video camera & asked me 'Who are you with?'" Kratovil wrote on Twitter. "I gave him my card & explained that I followed the proper channels to cover the event. I asked if he had a card & he responded by saying he was 'with the speaker.'"

Kratovil alleged that Morris threatened to "take... down" the camera if he himself didn't and the public relations team began "pressuring" Kratovil to stop recording all while, ironically, Payne was praising the American Urban Radio Networks reporter for her "Freedom of the Press" award she received.

Morris appears to approach Ryan as she was speaking at the podium and whispered something to her. She nods and then pauses for almost 30 seconds until Morris grabs Kratovil's camera equipment and tripod and walks out of the ballroom.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

“Don’t touch my camera, please. Put that down. Don’t you dare. Put that down, sir," Kratovil told the bodyguard as he followed him out of the room.

As Kratovili and Morris begin causing a scene, Ryan explains to the crowd, “When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech." Kratovil said another journalist was recording her speech.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO SEEN IN UNVERIFIED VIDEO CURSING AT MAN WHO APPARENTLY CALLED HIM 'FREDO'

The two men then enter the lobby, where Kratovil is berated by Shennell McCloud, executive director of Project Ready, the group that hosted the event. McCloud accuses Kratovil of "interrupting" the event and demands his removal from the hotel.

Security camera footage from the hotel lobby appears to show Morris forcibly pushing Kratovil toward the exit.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

"Once I got the camera back, I was concerned for my physical safety and I asked for hotel security. I was hoping they would maintain order and maybe document the theft of my camera and any damage that may have occurred to it as a result," Kratovil told Fox News. "I was thinking, 'Wow, this guy is really crossing the line here.' At the same time, I was trying not to fall down face first while also trying to protect the camera, and yelling for bystanders to call the police as this was happening."

Kratovil expressed his solidarity with Ryan, an outspoken critic of President Trump and his treatment of the press, but told Fox News that "her reputation" now depends on addressing what had happened and is hoping for an apology.

"I think that the President deserves much criticism for his administration's lack of transparency, his own irresponsible rhetoric towards the media, and his childish attacks on individual reporters like Ms. Ryan," Kratovil said. "Her reputation now depends on finally addressing this situation head-on and proclaiming that what happened that night in New Brunswick cannot be tolerated."

Kratovil said he intends to press charges against Morris later this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New Brunswick Today editor thanked members of the media who have "shined a light on this unfortunate incident."

"It can be a really hard job and one of the risks we take is getting hurt by someone who doesn't respect press freedom," Kratovili said. "We must stick together to preserve the freedom to do this work."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.