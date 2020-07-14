McEnany dismisses Hillary's suggestion Trump won't leave office 'quietly' if he loses: 'Quite comical'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Outnumbered Overtime" Tuesday she found it "comical" that top Democrats, like Hillary Clinton, have suggested President Trump may not leave office if he loses his bid for reelection in November.

"It's quite comical to watch the Democrat Party talk about not accepting the results of the election," McEnany said, "because the only people who haven't accepted the results of elections are people in the Democrat Party, like Hillary Clinton who's blamed her loss on, I think it was something like two dozen different entities, never blaming herself."

McEnany also took a shot at former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has repeatedly cast doubt on the validity of her 2018 loss to Republican Brian Kemp.

HILLARY CLINTON ON 'DAILY SHOW': AMERICANS SHOULD 'BE READY' IF TRUMP WON'T 'GO QUIETLY' AFTER ELECTION

Clinton told "The Daily Show" Monday that it was legitimate to be concerned about Trump causing a fuss before leaving office.

“I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not," she said. "We have to be ready for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Vice President Joe Biden similarly floated the idea that the military might need to escort Trump out of the White House if he loses in November.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner pointed out that Trump had told her last month that he would leave office in January 2021 if the election doesn't go his way, saying, "certainly if I don't win, I don't win."