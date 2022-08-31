SEAN HANNITY: Here is the very latest anti-Trump smear tactics surrounding the raid at Mar-a-Lago

Sean Hannity discussed the latest "anti-Trump smear" and the FBI revealing a photo of strewn documents that were the ones taken from Trump's home on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THE AG AND FBI NEED TO ENCOURAGE WHISTLEBLOWERS, NOT SILENCE THEM

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with the very latest anti-Trump smear tactics surrounding the raid at Mar-a-Lago. At this hour, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, is desperate to stop a federal judge from appointing a special master to review the case. In a filing, Biden's DOJ indicated that Americans should just simply trust their judgment.

Now, they also took the opportunity to shape public opinion with that image you see right there, showing classified documents strewn across the floor next to a box full of framed Time magazine covers. In a subsequent rebuttal, Trump's attorney stated, quote, "The government's response gratuitously included a photograph of allegedly classified materials pulled from a container and spread across the floor for dramatic effect" and on Truth Social, Trump responded, quote;

"Terrible the way the FBI during the raid of Mar-a-Lago threw documents haphazardly all over the floor, perhaps pretending it was me that did that and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see, thought they wanted them kept secret. Lucky, I declassified."

