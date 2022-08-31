Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Here is the very latest anti-Trump smear tactics surrounding the raid at Mar-a-Lago

Hannity talks the reveled photo from the FBI of the seized docuemnts

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity discussed the latest "anti-Trump smear" and the FBI revealing a photo of strewn documents that were the ones taken from Trump's home on "Hannity."

This case is being handled by the same office that gave Hillary a free pass: Sean Hannity Video

SEAN HANNITY: THE AG AND FBI NEED TO ENCOURAGE WHISTLEBLOWERS, NOT SILENCE THEM

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with the very latest anti-Trump smear tactics surrounding the raid at Mar-a-Lago. At this hour, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, is desperate to stop a federal judge from appointing a special master to review the case. In a filing, Biden's DOJ indicated that Americans should just simply trust their judgment. 

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland explains to reporters that he will not take questions after he delivered a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed the FBI's recent search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, announcing the Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant as well as a property receipt for what was taken. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland explains to reporters that he will not take questions after he delivered a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed the FBI's recent search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, announcing the Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant as well as a property receipt for what was taken. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now, they also took the opportunity to shape public opinion with that image you see right there, showing classified documents strewn across the floor next to a box full of framed Time magazine covers. In a subsequent rebuttal, Trump's attorney stated, quote, "The government's response gratuitously included a photograph of allegedly classified materials pulled from a container and spread across the floor for dramatic effect" and on Truth Social, Trump responded, quote;

"Terrible the way the FBI during the raid of Mar-a-Lago threw documents haphazardly all over the floor, perhaps pretending it was me that did that and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see, thought they wanted them kept secret. Lucky, I declassified." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

This case is being handled by the same office that gave Hillary a free pass: Sean Hannity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.