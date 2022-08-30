SEAN HANNITY: The AG and FBI need to encourage whistleblowers, not silence them

Sean Hannity highlighted the report from The Washington Times about FBI whistleblowers coming forth and alleging that Christopher Wray has lost control of the agency on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: A major new report from The Washington Times. It just broke. It says rank and file FBI whistleblowers coming forward many are now saying that director Christopher Wray has lost control of the agency and needs to resign, according to The Washington Times report, these whistleblower claims include allegations of bias even being forced to sign false affidavits. And according to my sources tonight, who I spoke to within the last hour that are directly involved with the whistleblowers, they are at now at least 20 confirmed whistleblowers that have come forward.

And according to their attorney, quote, I'm hearing from FBI personnel that they feel like the director has lost control of the bureau. He said they are saying, how does this guy survive? He's leaving. He's got to leave now. Also breaking tonight, a new memo from the attorney general, Merrick Garland and his office are sending a stern reminder this night to staff about policies that limit contact with members of Congress, by the way. That would mean FBI members talking to members of Congress as whistleblowers.

So this letter, obviously a convenient reminder from the attorney general of the United States. So the question is, is he trying to silence these whistleblowers? Because it certainly looks like it at this hour. Now, it also looks like they're trying to pressure these whistleblowers. But what Democrats, they only like hearsay whistleblowers, not real whistleblowers. That sounds like intimidation directly from the AG's office and the AG and the FBI director need to encourage whistleblowers, not silence them, not intimidate them. This sounds like a veiled threat.

