SEAN HANNITY: This is the single biggest abuse of power scandal in modern American history

Fox News host Sean Hannity called out the alleged Biden family corruption on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Ultimately, we don't officially know why foreign entities were paying the Bidens millions and millions of dollars. No one in the Biden family is willing or able to answer that question. In so many cases, we know they had no experience at all and the partnerships that paid the millions and it certainly wasn't Hunter's expertise in anything.

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN MELTS DOWN, CLAIMS DOJ, FBI, IRS 'KEEP DEMOCRACY IN CHECK' DURING HUNTER BIDEN HEARING

At the time of these payments, he was an unreliable crack head. It also is unclear why any other member of the Biden family was receiving foreign cash through shell corporations, given their "limited abilities" and between Joe, Hunter, the weaponized DOJ, the politicized FBI, we are now witnessing in this country the single biggest abuse of power scandal in modern American history and corruption and yet congressional Democrats, they don't seem to care. For them, protecting the big guy is way more important than ever doing the right thing. They lack the courage.

