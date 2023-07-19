Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: This is the single biggest abuse of power scandal in modern American history

Sean Hannity torpedoes the Hunter Biden investigation

 Fox News host Sean Hannity torpedoes Democrats over the Hunter Biden investigation on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity called out the alleged Biden family corruption on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Ultimately, we don't officially know why foreign entities were paying the Bidens millions and millions of dollars. No one in the Biden family is willing or able to answer that question. In so many cases, we know they had no experience at all and the partnerships that paid the millions and it certainly wasn't Hunter's expertise in anything.  

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN MELTS DOWN, CLAIMS DOJ, FBI, IRS 'KEEP DEMOCRACY IN CHECK' DURING HUNTER BIDEN HEARING 

At the time of these payments, he was an unreliable crack head. It also is unclear why any other member of the Biden family was receiving foreign cash through shell corporations, given their "limited abilities" and between Joe, Hunter, the weaponized DOJ, the politicized FBI, we are now witnessing in this country the single biggest abuse of power scandal in modern American history and corruption and yet congressional Democrats, they don't seem to care. For them, protecting the big guy is way more important than ever doing the right thing. They lack the courage.  

They have no moral compass from today's whistleblowers and to think it wasn't that long ago when Democrats revered whistleblowers, even hearsay whistleblowers. Well, as it all turns out, it was all an act and now we're suffering through one of the most corrupt administrations in the history of this country, but I can tell you tonight that the walls are beginning to close in very tight on the entire Biden family syndicate. We expect maybe Devon Archer will be speaking next week.  

