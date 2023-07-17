Former FBI agent confirms key details of Hunter Biden whistleblower’s testimony, GOP says

The former FBI agent who served as the supervisor of the federal investigation into Hunter Biden at the IRS confirmed key portions of the whistleblower testimony concerning alleged political interference by the Biden administration into the investigation, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee said Monday.

"Today, a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower’s testimony," Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.

"The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview. On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden—they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation," Comer said.

He added that the DOJ's "efforts to cover up for the Bidens" showed there was "a two-tiered system of justice," and vowed the committee would "continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and the second anonymous whistleblower leveling the accusations of DOJ interference in the investigation appeared before the panel earlier Monday.

The whistleblowers have said decisions in the case seemed to be "influenced by politics." They also alleged federal prosecutors blocked lines of questioning related to President Biden, and said the U.S. attorney in charge of the probe, David Weiss, did not have full authority to bring charges.

The testimony comes as the committee investigates the Biden family's business dealings.

"Since taking the gavel in January, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has made rapid progress in our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality," Comer said in a statement last week.

"From the thousands of financial records we’ve obtained, we know the Biden family set up over 20 shell companies, engaged in intentionally complicated financial transactions with foreign adversaries, and made a concerted effort to hide the payments and avoid scrutiny."

Comer said the whistleblowers have confirmed "many findings of our investigation," and stressed the importance of hearing from them, and other witnesses, about the "weaponization of federal law enforcement power."

Monday's testimony came amid a joint-congressional investigation with the Oversight Committee, Judiciary Committee and House Ways and Means Committee into the federal probe into Hunter Biden, and whether prosecutorial decisions were influenced by politics.

House Republicans are demanding more than a dozen federal officials, including the U.S. attorney in charge of the investigation into Hunter Biden, appear before multiple congressional committees for transcribed interviews regarding allegations of politicization and misconduct at their agencies throughout the years-long probe into the president’s son.

The Justice Department announced last month that Hunter Biden had entered a plea agreement that would likely keep him out of prison. As part of the deal, the president's son will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and to one charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden is set to make his first court appearance on July 26.

The DOJ has denied the investigation was influenced in any way. U.S. Attorney David Weiss from Delaware, who is in charge of the probe, has said the investigation is "ongoing."